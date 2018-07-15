How to sponsor a refugee, global refugee situation only worsening

‘U.S. is no longer a safe place for refugees,’ says local MP

As the global refugee crisis is only worsening the Inter-Cultural Association of Greater Victoria is hosting an upcoming event to inform residents how they can help.

The Inter-Cultural Association is aware that many in the region are concerned about the global refugee situation, and all are invited to the upcoming Responding to the Refugee Crisis event, July 21, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Cadboro Bay United Church, 2625 Arbutus Rd.

The event aims to enlighten locals of different ages and circumstances to assist in a way that matches their time, talents and capacities, said Sabine Lehr, who manages private sponsorship of refugees for the Inter-Cultural Association of Greater Victoria.

A panel of local refugee sponsors will speak at the event, Aviva Basman, a senior legal officer and head of protection for the UN Refugee Agency Canada, and Mohammed Alsaleh, a former refugee, a TED Talk speaker and a trainer for the Refugee Sponsorship Training Program.

“For all who are curious about refugee sponsorship but don’t know where to start, or who simply want to learn more about what sponsorship entails and how it helps refugees, this is an excellent event to get many of your questions answered,” Lehr said.

Just last week, on Thursday July 12, Lehr and Esquimalt-Sooke-Saanich MP Randall Garrison spoke out about the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement at Saanich Neighbourhood Place (George Pearkes Community Recreation Centre).

The third-country agreement does not allow refugees to claim asylum in Canada via the U.S.

Garrison and fellow NDP members of the house want it suspended.

“The Safe Third Country Agreement is putting the lives of refugees at risk,” Garrison said. “It is clear that the U.S. is no longer a safe place for refugees, so I am calling on the Liberal government to immediately suspend the Safe Third Country Agreement and protect the lives of refugees attempting to claim asylum in our country.”

Attendance is free for the Responding to Refugee Crisis event at Cadboro Bay United Church but organizers ask that participants please register (visit this story online for the link).

Previous story
Sooke Church members take trip of a lifetime

Just Posted

Fire at Christie’s Carriage House Pub on Fort Street

The fire was caused by rags in a dryer

Metchosin’s Jesse Roper hit the stage at Rock the Shores

Saturday’s headliners include Social Distortion and The Sheepdogs

Park ambassador pilot going well at Mount Doug

Dog poop bags, litter and cigarette butts among ongoing park issues

Victoria Police issue a public warning after a man was injured by a hidden syringe

Used syringes in discrete locations have caused injuries over the past year in Greater Victoria

From chip bags to dirty jars, touring Greater Victoria’s recycling processing plant

Cascades Recovery in Rock Bay processes about 66,000 kilograms of materials per day

Up to $500,000 fine and potential jail time for feeding seals

Changes to the Marine Mammal Regulations make it illegal to feed seals

5 things to do this weekend around Victoria

The sounds of summer Rock the Shores returns to the lower fields… Continue reading

How to sponsor a refugee, global refugee situation only worsening

‘U.S. is no longer a safe place for refugees,’ says local MP

MLA REPORT: Speculation tax can carry unforeseen consequences

By Andrew Weaver BC Green Party Leader There has been a lot… Continue reading

UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies as fire, crash happen at same time on Vancouver Island highway

Young male motorcycle rider collides with one vehicle, then struck by another in Nanaimo

Former B.C. flight attendant protests sexual harassment outside YVR, asked to leave

Mandalena Lewis said she was handing out pamphlets outside YVR terminal when asked to leave

Belgium finishes 3rd at World Cup, beats England 2-0

France and Croatia will play in the final on Sunday at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow

Masterchef Canada winner opens catering company in B.C.

19-year-old Masterchef Canada winner Beccy Stables has moved to the Okanagan.

Police arrest Indigenous pipeline protester occupying B.C. park

Led by Kanahus Manuel, the Tiny House Warriors moved into park in Clearwater last week

Most Read