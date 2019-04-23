Hundreds of students and some hungry goats pitching in for Earth Day cleanup at Highrock Park

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 24

Over 600 school children are expected to be celebrating Earth Day on Wednesday with a community cleanup, planting and environmental awareness event at Highrock Park.

Students will be participating in invasive species removal, planting, trail building and nature walks. They’ll also be getting some help.

“Hungry goats will be assisting again this year with weeding out invasive species on steep terrain too difficult to access by students,” according to the Township’s post announcing the event on their website.

They add, “the event runs rain or shine so make sure you come prepared with warm clothes and boots if necessary.”

The event aims to raise awareness about keeping our local parks and urban forests healthy.

ALSO READ: Goat troopers reclaim overgrown Vancouver Islands park

Exhibitors will be available from Greater Victoria Green Team, World Fisheries Trust, Island Health, Esquimalt Community Garden, Rocky Point Bird Observatory, Victoria Natural History Society, Robert Bateman Centre, Parks Canada, a mycology table, Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary, World Wildlife Fund, and Esquimalt’s Parks Department.

ALSO READ: Beacon Hill’s baby goats are back!

“Dogs must be on-leash in the park from Tuesday April 23 to Thursday April 25,” according to the website.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 24. Mayor Barb Desjardins will be giving a welcome speech to start things off.

swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
United Way opens grants to help charities tackle social issues
Next story
Belmont students help West Shore residents spring out of hunger

Just Posted

Many teens unaware if they’re vaping nicotine or not

Health Canada survey finds many youth are unaware of the risks of using nicotine products

UVic partners with harm reduction groups to run a drug checking pilot project

The three-year pilot will allow people to test their drugs for fatal ingredients like fentanyl

Public asked to give feedback on proposed protection measures for southern resident orcas

Measures focus on key threats related to contaminants, lack of prey, noise or physical disturbance

Oak Bay double murder trial enters second week

Defence continues to question police handling of crime scene

Volunteers needed for annual Mother’s Day walk

Breast Cancer Society of Canada hosts annual Mother’s Day event

WATCH: Police call Happy Valley shooting an ‘isolated and targeted’ incident

One person in custody, another fled following crash on Kelly Road

Wanted by Crime Stoppers

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris should be rebuilt?

Images of one of the word’s most iconic landmarks were seared into… Continue reading

Woe, Canada: Bruins down Maple Leafs 5-1 in Game 7

No Canadian teams left in Stanley Cup playoffs

B.C. men challenge constitutionality of Canada’s secret no-fly list

Parvkar Singh Dulai says he received a “denial of boarding” notification under the no-fly program last May 17

Murder on B.C. property didn’t need to be disclosed before sale, court rules

Buyer had tried to break contract after learning a man with ties to crime had been murdered there

B.C.’s largest Vaisakhi festival target of threatening Facebook post: Surrey RCMP

Police say they are investigating the posts on Facebook, after local MLA forwarded screenshots

Pug life: B.C. town boasts waggish list of dog names

Freedom-of-information request lists most ‘pupular’ dog names registered in White Rock

VIDEO: Duncan-Nanaimo’s Funkanometry bow out of ‘World of Dance’ with ‘After Hours’ routine

Judges praised them as entertainers, and urged them to work a bit more on their dancing

Most Read