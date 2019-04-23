Hundreds of students and some hungry goats pitching in for Earth Day cleanup at Highrock Park

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 24

Over 600 school children are expected to be celebrating Earth Day on Wednesday with a community cleanup, planting and environmental awareness event at Highrock Park.

Students will be participating in invasive species removal, planting, trail building and nature walks. They’ll also be getting some help.

“Hungry goats will be assisting again this year with weeding out invasive species on steep terrain too difficult to access by students,” according to the Township’s post announcing the event on their website.

They add, “the event runs rain or shine so make sure you come prepared with warm clothes and boots if necessary.”

The event aims to raise awareness about keeping our local parks and urban forests healthy.

Exhibitors will be available from Greater Victoria Green Team, World Fisheries Trust, Island Health, Esquimalt Community Garden, Rocky Point Bird Observatory, Victoria Natural History Society, Robert Bateman Centre, Parks Canada, a mycology table, Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary, World Wildlife Fund, and Esquimalt’s Parks Department.

“Dogs must be on-leash in the park from Tuesday April 23 to Thursday April 25,” according to the website.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 24. Mayor Barb Desjardins will be giving a welcome speech to start things off.

