Hundreds walk, bike, drive through Saanich’s full moon lantern festival

Thea Driver, 6, brought her own lantern to the Saanich Moon Festival Lantern Celebration for a mini lantern procession as she toured the displays with her family. Colourful paper lanterns and displays glowed in Gordon Head on Saturday night as residents on foot, on bikes and in cars celebrated the annual Moon Festival Lantern Celebration. See story and photos on page A28. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) Six-year-old pals Yujin Oh (left) and Rua Song (right) donned matching light-up bunny hats for the festivities and sipped hot drinks with Seojin Oh, 4. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) Lambrick Way glows as hundreds of LED lanterns light the way for festival-goers on Sept. 26. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) LED displays of all shapes and colours line Lambrick Way and the Gordon Head Recreation Centre parking lot as crowds flow through the festival route. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) Morgan (left), 6, and Devin, 4, Parisi-Benzon take in the bright displays as they waited for the sun to set. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) Sisters Skye (left), 7, Storm, 4, and Eden, 5, Eggberry check out a bright pink display at Saturday’s Moon Festival Lantern Celebration. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) LED displays of all shapes and colours line Lambrick Way and the Gordon Head Recreation Centre parking lot as crowds flow through the festival route. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) Three-year-old Sami Elgindy beams as bubbles stream from a chicken lantern display. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) LED displays of all shapes and colours line Lambrick Way and the Gordon Head Recreation Centre parking lot as crowds flow through the festival route. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) Attendees bike, walk and drive through the festival route to take in the various displays. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) Jonas Gauer (left) and pal Lachlan Boxhall tentatively approach a large, dragon LED display. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) Attendees bike, walk and drive through the festival route. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Lambrick Way and the Gordon Head Recreation Centre parking lot filled with attendees of all ages taking part in the modified festival – a free two-hour event hosted by Saanich Parks and Recreation, Lambrick Park Secondary School and School District 61.

This year, the district opted for a flow-thru model due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees moved through the lantern route continuously to avoid jams and the popular attractions such as traditional dance and music performances, a lantern-making workshop, and mooncakes were postponed to 2021. Members of the Saanich Police Department guided festival-goers through the display route and kept traffic moving as everyone took in the sights.

Saanich community arts specialist Brenda Weatherston said organizers were pleased with the turnout and noted that attendees were grateful for the opportunity to celebrate outdoors.

The Moon Festival Lantern Celebration marked the first full moon of autumn – the Harvest Moon – on Oct. 1. According to the district, the festival “fosters understanding and appreciation for cultural diversity” as many Asian cultures around the world celebrate the Harvest Moon.

