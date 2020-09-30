Hundreds walk, bike, drive through Saanich’s full moon lantern festival

Thea Driver, 6, brought her own lantern to the Saanich Moon Festival Lantern Celebration for a mini lantern procession as she toured the displays with her family. Colourful paper lanterns and displays glowed in Gordon Head on Saturday night as residents on foot, on bikes and in cars celebrated the annual Moon Festival Lantern Celebration. See story and photos on page A28. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Six-year-old pals Yujin Oh (left) and Rua Song (right) donned matching light-up bunny hats for the festivities and sipped hot drinks with Seojin Oh, 4. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Lambrick Way glows as hundreds of LED lanterns light the way for festival-goers on Sept. 26. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
LED displays of all shapes and colours line Lambrick Way and the Gordon Head Recreation Centre parking lot as crowds flow through the festival route. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Morgan (left), 6, and Devin, 4, Parisi-Benzon take in the bright displays as they waited for the sun to set. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Sisters Skye (left), 7, Storm, 4, and Eden, 5, Eggberry check out a bright pink display at Saturday’s Moon Festival Lantern Celebration. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
LED displays of all shapes and colours line Lambrick Way and the Gordon Head Recreation Centre parking lot as crowds flow through the festival route. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Three-year-old Sami Elgindy beams as bubbles stream from a chicken lantern display. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
LED displays of all shapes and colours line Lambrick Way and the Gordon Head Recreation Centre parking lot as crowds flow through the festival route. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Attendees bike, walk and drive through the festival route to take in the various displays. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Jonas Gauer (left) and pal Lachlan Boxhall tentatively approach a large, dragon LED display. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Attendees bike, walk and drive through the festival route. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Colourful paper lanterns and displays glowed in Gordon Head on Saturday night as residents on foot, on bikes and in cars celebrated the annual Moon Festival Lantern Celebration.

Lambrick Way and the Gordon Head Recreation Centre parking lot filled with attendees of all ages taking part in the modified festival – a free two-hour event hosted by Saanich Parks and Recreation, Lambrick Park Secondary School and School District 61.

This year, the district opted for a flow-thru model due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees moved through the lantern route continuously to avoid jams and the popular attractions such as traditional dance and music performances, a lantern-making workshop, and mooncakes were postponed to 2021. Members of the Saanich Police Department guided festival-goers through the display route and kept traffic moving as everyone took in the sights.

Saanich community arts specialist Brenda Weatherston said organizers were pleased with the turnout and noted that attendees were grateful for the opportunity to celebrate outdoors.

The Moon Festival Lantern Celebration marked the first full moon of autumn – the Harvest Moon – on Oct. 1. According to the district, the festival “fosters understanding and appreciation for cultural diversity” as many Asian cultures around the world celebrate the Harvest Moon.

READ ALSO: Saanich School District set to review its boundaries

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of SaanichFestival

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Reader photos: Sun rises and sets over Oak Bay

Just Posted

Canadian warship HCMS Regina sails past Sidney

The vessel recently returned from the world’s largest naval exercise

Hundreds walk, bike, drive through Saanich’s full moon lantern festival

Harvest Moon celebration draws crowds for pandemic-friendly fun

Reader photos: Sun rises and sets over Oak Bay

Sunrise from an early morning yoga session at Oak Bay Beach Hotel… Continue reading

Man who stole truck and canoe in View Royal believed he was fleeing zombies, court finds

Judge finds man not criminally responsible by reason of mental disorder for 2019 thefts

‘Bonnie’ and ‘Henry’ among latest litter of service dog puppies

B.C. Alberta Guide Dogs names two pups after provincial health officer

105 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death as health officials urge B.C. to remember safety protocols

There are currently 1268 active cases, with 3,337 people under public health monitoring

U.S. Presidential Debate Takeaways: An acrid tone from the opening minute

Here are key takeaways from the first of three scheduled presidential debates before Election Day on Nov. 3

B.C. nurses report rise in depression, anxiety, exhaustion due to pandemic

A new UBC study looks into how the COVID-19 response has impacted frontline nurses

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

National child-care plan could help Canada rebound from COVID-induced economic crisis: prof

A $2 billion investment this year could help parents during second wave of pandemic

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Survey finds doctors worry supplies of flu vaccine, PPE will lag demand

Canadian health officials have said additional flu vaccines have been ordered to meet expected demand

Action demanded over death of First Nations youth in Abbotsford group home

Family and Indigenous organizations push for thorough investigation

16 MLAs retiring from B.C. politics add up to $20M in pensions: Taxpayers Federation

Taxpayers pay $4 for every dollar MLAs contribute to their pensions

Most Read