Guests chat with Chef Castro Boateng at the Hungry Hearts fundraiser gala for Our Place Society. The charity event raised in excess of $145,000 for the downtown service provider on Feb. 3 at the Inn at Laurel Point. Photo by Derek Ford

Hungry Hearts shine bright for Our Place Society

Gala fundraiser nets more than $145,000 for downtown service provider

The work of Our Place Society and its value in the community aiding some of the region’s most vulnerable citizens continues to be a cause to rally behind for philanthropists in Greater Victoria.

The recent fifth annual Hungry Hearts dinner and gala fundraiser at the Inn at Laurel Point, offered another example of what can happen when people gather together to generate good in the community.

Designed to raise funds and awareness for the high-profile downtown service provider, the Feb. 3 event brought together five local chefs in a fun culinary competition with a savoury seafood theme. The winners were many: the chefs themselves, the people in attendance who tasted their dishes and the charity whose work inspired it all.

“We are overwhelmed by the generosity of the community,” said Don Evans, executive director of Our Place, for which more than $145,000 was raised. “This strong support will enable us to continue with many of our life-transforming programs and services to assist people in crisis.”

Lori Angelini, Our Place director of development, spoke of how the awareness piece is a major factor in this event.

“Once people learn of all the wonderful ways Our Place helps the impoverished in our community, they really step up to help,” she said. The sold-out gala will help Our Place continue to bring hope and belonging to people experiencing homelessness, poverty, mental health, and addiction issues, she added.

Guests at the gala were invited to “vote with their heart” in crowning their favourite dish. In a finger-licking finish, Chef Castro Boateng of House of Boateng catering took home his third top chef trophy, by creating a gourmet twist on African fish and chips.

Other competing chefs included Tyler Paquette of Fish Hook, Austin Lu of Inn at Laurel Point, Nicholas Waters of Toque Catering and Kevin Macneil of Whole Foods. Two Our Place chefs, Cassie and Erica, created a special vegetarian dish,and Cakes Etc. provided decadent desserts. Terry Farmer took on emcee duties for the evening and singer-songwriter Lola Parks performed.

Renowned local philanthropist and amateur auctioneer Eric Charman helped send the bidding higher for the various prize packages up for grabs during the live auction. Attendees also bid on a large number of silent auction items.

editor@vicnews.com

Previous story
Family Day an inclusive affair at Royal BC Museum

Just Posted

Chief Justice and family lawyer defend judge in Oak Bay custody case

In wake of murders, Justice Gray faces criticism for granting Berry access to girls on Christmas Eve

B.C. Family Day to move to third week in February next year

Premier John Horgan said the move is to better align the holiday with businesses and families

Police, searchers continue to look for missing Victoria area man

Combing of Gorge Waterway on Thursday part of search activities

UVic prof publishes investigation on zen of Street Fighter

Prof drawn to whether violent fighting games make people violent

Island Health offers naloxone training in Victoria

New board members, media invited to participate

VIDEO: Orcas in Ladysmith Harbour surprise prawn fishermen

Killer whales seen near Coffin Island earlier this week

SAY WHAT? Readers weigh in on change to B.C. Family Day

The stat holiday will fall on the third Monday of February, starting next year

B.C. Green leader supports Premier Horgan in wine battle

Andrew Weaver calls the Alberta premier’s B.C. wine ban response “petty”

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Federal Tories eye 2019 election

Choice in 2019 will come down to Canada being free or unfree in future: Scheer

Puppy OK after gobbling up pot

Veterinary nurse says probem not uncommon, owners urged to bring pet in for treatment

B.C. firefighters save dog from house fire

The animal was carried from the home and given an oxygen mask

Hungry Hearts shine bright for Our Place Society

Gala fundraiser nets more than $145,000 for downtown service provider

Nick Lang’s Story: The tragic and preventable death of a teen in government care

Chilliwack parents drop lawsuit against provincial government to focus on making positive changes

Most Read