Hunters unite for annual Easter egg event at Ruth King Elementary

Over 2,000 participants come to egg hunt

Get ready to hunt for some eggs, West Shore.

The annual Community Easter Egg Hunt hosted by West Village Church is Saturday, April 20 at Ruth King Elementary School. This is the eighth year of the event.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. kids of all ages can participate in an Easter egg hunt in the school’s field. There will also be games and activities for kids and live music.

The annual event gets upwards of 2,000 people participating in it and will feature other fun activities like face painting and a bouncy castle as well as a fundraiser barbecue.

Firm times for each egg hunt heat have not been established yet but there will be many opportunities throughout the day for multiple age groups to hunt for eggs and candy.

More information about the Community Easter Egg Hunt can be found here.

