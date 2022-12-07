The Sooke Firefighters Association’s annual Santa Run is Saturday (Dec. 10) starting at 5 p.m. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

The Sooke Firefighters Association’s annual Santa Run is Saturday (Dec. 10) starting at 5 p.m. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

In Sooke, more folks in need of Christmas hampers

Christmas Bureau sees an increase of about 50 requests for hampers

The reality of the current economic climate means demand for Christmas hampers is up, and donations are down in Sooke.

“We’re at about 360 hampers so far, which is up significantly from the 310 hampers we did last year,” said Ben Molesky, who co-chairs the Sooke Christmas Bureau with Mike Thomas.

“We’re seeing more families than individual requests, making larger hampers. The population of Sooke is up, and we’re seeing more working poor, people who aren’t making enough at their jobs to cover their food, bills and increases in the cost of living.”

Donations are down at kettles so far this year, so Molesky said he’s hopeful the Sooke Firefighters Association’s annual Santa Run meets or exceeds its goal of $56,000.

Four decorated Sooke Fire Rescue trucks will collect cash donations in neighbourhoods throughout Sooke on Saturday (Dec. 10), starting at 5 p.m.

“We introduced a tap program this year, making it easier for people to donate,” Molesky said. “We can stretch every dollar we get further when purchasing wholesale. Village Food Markets and Western Foods really help us out a lot as well.

“Sooke’s donations per capita are usually way better than most areas, and our volunteers always go the extra mile, especially at this time of the year.”


news@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ChristmasSookeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
CRD warns residents not to decorate trees in parks this Christmas

Just Posted

CRD asked residents not to decorate trees in public parks. (Courtesy of Capital Regional District/Twitter)
CRD warns residents not to decorate trees in parks this Christmas

North Saanich’s share of the new proposed roundabout near the Amazon facility drops to 17.2 per cent from 20 per cent, drawing criticism from Coun. Scott Garnett, who wants North Saanich to honour its commitment of 20 per cent toward the project. (Black Press Media file photo)
Councillor fears Sidney will pay more for roundabout because of North Saanich

Kelly Favro, a 39-year-old Victoria mother went to the provincial supreme court to get her publication ban lifted. (Courtesy of Kelly Favro)
Vancouver Island women push to end court-ordered silence of sexual assault victims

Saanich police are looking to identify a suspect after someone swiped mail from a mailbox on Christmas Avenue. (Courtesy Crime Stoppers)
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers seeks tips on alleged porch pirate