Indigenous People’s week kicks off with feast, youth sports clinic

June 17 event sees youth learn from Pacific FC, national rugby players, Shamrocks

An Indigenous-inspired feast and youth sports clinic on June 17 opens Indigenous People’s week in Langford.

The community ‘change makers’ event aims to bring together “change-makers, leaders and families… to join together in an evening to spark future partnerships,” reads a release from M’akola Housing Society, which is hosting the event.

“It’s regional events like this that are important in bringing people together to build understanding amongst each other,” said Songhees Nation Chief Ron Sam says in the statement. “I raise my hands to the organizers and all that have stepped up to take part in this important event.

During the afternoon, youth participants practice soccer with Pacific FC players, rugby with members of the Canadian national team and try lacrosse with the Shamrocks. Plus, there are sports clinics for tennis, golf and mountain biking at Bear Mountain Resort.

Spots are limited and pre-registrations for the free clinics end on June 9, according to the event website.

Langford Mayor Stew Young said sports taught him that the spirit of teamwork could help communities work together.

“Playing sports as a youth taught me a lot about working with team and building partnerships,” he notes. “These clinics are a great way for our future change-makers to learn from leaders in our sporting communities.”

M’akola Housing Society is helping to host the event in partnership with the five municipalities of the West Shore and community stakeholders.

The feast is a positive step in bringing different interests to the table for a worthwhile conversation, Chief Gordon Planes of the T’Sou-ke Nation says.

READ MORE: B.C. invests in 1,100 new homes for Indigenous residents

“Good things always come from events like these. We make our best decisions when we are at ease.”

“We celebrate when we gather and share food. This is our culture, and that is who we are,” he adds.

Performances by indigenous drum and dance groups and an interactive art project are also planned for the feast. Tickets cost $75 for adults and $25 for children. Full details on clinic times, registration and buying tickets can be found at changemakersgathering.ca.


swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
500 walkers raise funds, awareness to end type 1 diabetes

Just Posted

Canadian men’s health could use improvement

Men’s Health Week offers simple suggestions for positive change

Century-old grocery business set to close for new development

Wellburn’s Market closes in 2020 when a new development takes over

Indigenous People’s week kicks off with feast, youth sports clinic

June 17 event sees youth learn from Pacific FC, national rugby players, Shamrocks

Safety lights installed at deadly North Saanich intersection

Pedestrian killed after being struck last December at East Saanich Road and Barrett Drive

Victoria named Canada’s top family friendly fishing town

With more than five species of Pacific Salmon in Greater Victoria’s waters

Free Parking: Kids celebrate Kindness Day greeting B.C. Cancer Agency visitors with free parking

Oak Bay’s Kind Kids Club host inaugural Kindness Day

Canfor’s B.C. sawmills shutting down for another 2-6 weeks

All but one curtailing production due to poor lumber economics

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

Record-breaking $65M Lotto Max prize up for grabs in Canada

It’s the biggest lottery jackpot ever available to be won in B.C.

B.C. teen heartbroken after thieves poison his beehive

Mom says she can’t understand why someone would kill bees for no apparent reason

Berwick cancels proposed $50M seniors facility in Parksville

Project would have housed approximately 250 seniors, staffed 150 employees and included a daycare

Edmonton murder trial hears toddler went from chunky, happy to skin and bones

19-month old Anthony Joseph Raine was left to die outside a church, the court heard

US Catholic bishops convene to confront sex-abuse crisis

Leaders say they ‘face the task of rooting the evil of sexual abuse from the church’

Likely first targets of plastics ban? Styrofoam takeout boxes and straws

The process to implement a federal ban on a product usually taking two to four years

Most Read