Indigenous People’s week kicks off with feast, youth sports clinic

An Indigenous-inspired feast and youth sports clinic on June 17 opens Indigenous People’s week in Langford.

The community ‘change makers’ event aims to bring together “change-makers, leaders and families… to join together in an evening to spark future partnerships,” reads a release from M’akola Housing Society, which is hosting the event.

“It’s regional events like this that are important in bringing people together to build understanding amongst each other,” said Songhees Nation Chief Ron Sam says in the statement. “I raise my hands to the organizers and all that have stepped up to take part in this important event.

During the afternoon, youth participants practice soccer with Pacific FC players, rugby with members of the Canadian national team and try lacrosse with the Shamrocks. Plus, there are sports clinics for tennis, golf and mountain biking at Bear Mountain Resort.

Spots are limited and pre-registrations for the free clinics end on June 9, according to the event website.

Langford Mayor Stew Young said sports taught him that the spirit of teamwork could help communities work together.

“Playing sports as a youth taught me a lot about working with team and building partnerships,” he notes. “These clinics are a great way for our future change-makers to learn from leaders in our sporting communities.”

M’akola Housing Society is helping to host the event in partnership with the five municipalities of the West Shore and community stakeholders.

The feast is a positive step in bringing different interests to the table for a worthwhile conversation, Chief Gordon Planes of the T’Sou-ke Nation says.

READ MORE: B.C. invests in 1,100 new homes for Indigenous residents

“Good things always come from events like these. We make our best decisions when we are at ease.”

“We celebrate when we gather and share food. This is our culture, and that is who we are,” he adds.

Performances by indigenous drum and dance groups and an interactive art project are also planned for the feast. Tickets cost $75 for adults and $25 for children. Full details on clinic times, registration and buying tickets can be found at changemakersgathering.ca.



swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter