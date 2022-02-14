Liam Pope-Lau, right, and friend Kieran MacKay deliver valentines for residents at Revera Parkwood Place in 2021. This year they’ll deliver valentines created together with classmates to Shannon Oaks in Oak Bay. (Photo courtesy of Naomi Pope)

Liam Pope-Lau, right, and friend Kieran MacKay deliver valentines for residents at Revera Parkwood Place in 2021. This year they’ll deliver valentines created together with classmates to Shannon Oaks in Oak Bay. (Photo courtesy of Naomi Pope)

Inspired by crafts with grandma, Victoria student recruits classmates to make valentines

Middle schooler Liam Pope-Lau distributes thousands of cards to seniors in Greater Victoria

This Valentine’s Day marks the fifth tie a local student has spread love to seniors.

Liam Pope-Lau, now a middle school student at St. Michaels University School, has enlisted the help of his classmates each year since 2017 to make valentines.

READ ALSO: Community photos, stories to help craft vision of future housing in Oak Bay

His inspiration was making valentines each year with his late grandmother, who died the same year he started the project. The cards carry thoughtful and positive messages that let seniors know they are cared about and remembered.

To date, thousands of valentines have been shared at local long-term care homes, including Parkwood Place, Carlton House, Berwick Royal Oak, Berwick Shelbourne and Oak Bay Lodge, his mom said.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria parents fear B.C.’s new autism funding model will leave their children behind

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak baySeniors

Previous story
PHOTOS: 3 new firefighters bring diverse knowledge, perspective to Oak Bay service
Next story
PHOTOS: Mayor, chamber personally deliver business awards

Just Posted

FILE – A nearly empty Granville Street entertainment district is seen just before 10 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day in downtown Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Dancing back, gatherings uncapped: B.C. keeps masks, vaccine cards in COVID restriction update

The District of Saanich is installing new delineators, a street light above the crosswalk and new signage on Cedar Hill Cross Road near Merriman Drive, between Wednesday and Friday (Feb. 16 to 18). (Google Streetview)
Saanich acts quickly to boost safety on Cedar Hill Cross Road where cyclist injured, teen killed

Sidney Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brett Mikkelsen convinced council members of the value in purchasing a used ladder truck to better service the town’s increasingly dense, compact urban structure. (Black Press Media file photo)
Fire department purchase of used ladder truck to save Sidney more than $1 million

Saanich police are diverting traffic around a crashed cement truck in the intersection of Interurban and Marigold roads Feb. 15. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
Overturned cement truck blocking Saanich intersection near Panama Flats