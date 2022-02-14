Inspired by crafts with grandma, Victoria student recruits classmates to make valentines

This Valentine’s Day marks the fifth tie a local student has spread love to seniors.
Liam Pope-Lau, now a middle school student at St. Michaels University School, has enlisted the help of his classmates each year since 2017 to make valentines.
His inspiration was making valentines each year with his late grandmother, who died the same year he started the project. The cards carry thoughtful and positive messages that let seniors know they are cared about and remembered.
To date, thousands of valentines have been shared at local long-term care homes, including Parkwood Place, Carlton House, Berwick Royal Oak, Berwick Shelbourne and Oak Bay Lodge, his mom said.
