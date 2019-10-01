International Day of the Older Person comes to Saanich

Residents invited to free health and safety forum

Saanich is set to celebrate International Day of the Older Person on Oct. 1 with a free health and safety forum at the Cedar Hill Recreation Centre.

According to the United Nations (UN), about 700 million people are currently over the age of 60. The number is expected to rise to two billion by 2050.

On Oct. 1, over 60 countries around the world will mark the annual UN International Day of the Older Person holiday. The day was first celebrated in 1991 and always takes place on Oct. 1. The 2019 theme is “The Journey to Age Equity” and the focus is on empowering and including older folks while drawing attention to age inequalities.

In Saanich, the police, Parks and Recreation staff and ICBC are hosting a forum for older residents on Oct. 1 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. The event will feature six free information sessions including a home safety talk from the Saanich Fire Department, a fall prevention class and an ICBC Drive Smart tutorial. There will also be several information booths, refreshments and tours of the Cedar Hill Arts Centre.

Session Schedule

1:00 – 1:30 p.m. Saanich Police

1:30 – 2 p.m. Saanich Fire— Home Safety

2:10 – 2:40 p.m. Saanich Parks & Recreation—Fall Prevention class

2:45- 3:30 p.m. ICBC—Drive Smart

3:30- 3:45 p.m. BC Transit—Travel Options & Training

3:45 – 4:15 p.m. Saanich Emergency Program – Preparedness 101

Folks interested in attending are asked to register online, in person at any Saanich recreation centre or by phone. The venue can be reached by transit on the #24 and #8 buses.

For more information, contact Cst. Andrea Toombs of the Saanich Police at 250-475-4704 or visit the District of Saanich website.

