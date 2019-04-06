Invasive species removed from Roberts Bay Park

Two volunteers clear some of the invasive species from the park. (Courtesy of Greater Victoria Green Team)

Ten members of the Sidney Community Association joined the Greater Victoria Green Team (GVGT) to remove invasive plant species from Roberts Bay Park.

A total of 43 volunteers, young and old, took part in the cleanup, ripping out English ivy, blackberry and holly over a 3.5-hour period.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries win award for green ‘innovation’

ALSO READ: Cycling Without Age hits the road with inaugural Peninsula ride

The activity, organized by GVGT program manager Amanda Evans, included international students from a Chinese leadership program and was sponsored by the Town of Sidney.

Local support also came in the form of free coffee from Starbucks, and free treats from Camino Chocolate and Nature’s Path. Sidney Bakery offered a discount and West Coast Seeds donated seeds.

“This event demonstrates the true power of collaboration and partnership to address environmental issues,” said Evans.

A total of 12 cubic metres of material was removed, over an area of 350 square metres, which was about 80 per cent of the park’s invasive species.



nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com