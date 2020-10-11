Island family gifts $160,000 toward building accessible outdoor programs in Saanich

Veronica Carroll (left), CEO, Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island; Tim Cormode, CEO, Power To Be; the Mason family; Jane Evans, Leadership and Legacy Giving Manager, Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island gather for a safe photo during the $160,000 grant presentation. (Courtesy Power to Be)

Families will have more options to access inclusive outdoor adventure thanks to a $160,000 donation to Power to Be from the David Mason Fund.

David, the youngest member of the Mason family, was born in 1965 and was diagnosed with spina bifida and hydrocephalus. Using a wheelchair did not stop David from being an active member of the outdoors-loving family. He went on every adventure with them, from camping, to visiting Beacon Hill Park and beaches across the country.

“We realize how important outdoor activities are to one’s health and well-being. It’s really important to us to help ensure that all families can experience opportunities in nature,” Janice Mason said in a release.

When David died at 17, a fund in his memory was established at the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island. It operated for years as a bursary for post-secondary education for students with disabilities.

The Mason family is now actively using the fund to support kids’ access to health care, outdoor recreation and play. Specifically, the Masons have invested in the development of Power To Be’s Prospect Lake site, which will eventually offer access to nature for youth and families living with cognitive, physical, financial, and social barriers.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the Mason family and their generous contribution to support this project, which will create new possibilities and opportunities for adventure. We look forward to our new home at Prospect Lake, and welcoming even more families to experience the benefits of the outdoors in a safe, fun, and inclusive way,” said Power To Be CEO Tim Cormode.

With a focus on accessibility, the site will ensure kids with all abilities have access to an inclusive space to enjoy the outdoors.

“This project is a fantastic initiative that will serve Island families for generations to come. We are thrilled to see it come to fruition, and are proud to support this work that will enable children of all abilities to share in the magic of outdoor play,” said Veronica Carroll, CEO at Children’s Health Foundation.

To learn more about the new build at Prospect Lake, visit powertobe.ca.

