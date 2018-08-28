Make sure your child is going to school with healthy food that they will enjoy. File photo

Island Health offers back to school nutrition tips

Hydration is also important - send them to school with a water bottle

It’s time to start thinking outside the brown bag!

As children and teens head back to class they will need more than just books and pens to have a successful year; they will also need healthy, nutritious and interesting snacks and lunches.

Parents and guardians should be sending children to school with a water bottle for hydration along with healthy snacks and a well-balanced lunch to feed their kids’ active brains and bodies.

“Colour is the most visible indicator that your child’s lunch will successfully support learning,” said Areli Hermanson, Island Health dietitian. “Green and orange vegetables, blue and red fruit, we can tell by just by looking at them that they are packed with vitamins and nutrients.”

Hermanson said snacks are also an important addition to the “packed” lunch.

“Don’t underestimate the value of a great snack,” she added. “Snacks can keep younger children from being cranky between meals. For teens and picky eaters of all ages, snacks may be the only guarantee your kids are getting any nutrients while they’re away from home.”

Power lunches:

• Pack protein – meat & alternatives (i.e. chicken, eggs and lentils)

• Choose single-serving lower-fat milk, plain yogurt and cheese (not processed)

• Substitute sandwiches with whole grain crackers, tortilla, naan or mini pitas

• Warm-up leftovers that your kids love and make sure they stay warm in an insulated thermos

• Send home-made soup with a whole grain breadstick or a bun

Super snacks:

• Fresh fruit

• Crunchy vegetables (send along salad dressing if it makes the veggies more appealing)

• Granola bars (preferably homemade but store-bought can be healthy too)

• Nuts in classrooms where there are no allergies. (Spreads like Wow Butter are excellent substitutes for peanut butter.)

Visit the Healthy Schools page on the Island Health website for more including best start breakfast.

Previous story
Saanich daycare closing after 40 years

Just Posted

One woman killed, another injured when struck by SUV in Central Saanich

Incident took place Monday evening along Central Saanich Road

Saanich tent city residents discover gun parts in dumpster

Saanich Police investigating how parts sealed in evidence bags ended up in dumpster

BC Transit tests second electric bus on Victoria streets

The battery-powered zero emissions model will follow transit routes for two weeks in an operational capacity only

Man, woman arrested after attempting to flee Victoria police in stolen vehicle

Suspect attempted to ram police vehicle after officers found pair passed out in car on Esquimalt Road

Saanich sex assault suspect arrested

The incident allegedly happened Aug. 18 in a tent near Uptown mall

VIDEO: Police say sobriety of driver part of investigation into fatal crash

Driver crossed centre line before striking pedestrians Monday night on Central Saanich Road

Island Health offers back to school nutrition tips

Hydration is also important - send them to school with a water bottle

B.C. targets men in post-secondary campaign against sexual violence

Province says one in five women university attending are subject to sexual misconduct

Sell-out crowd enjoys Feast of Fields in North Saanich

More than 40 local food and beverage producers fed nearly 600 guests

Mom wants smoking ban in all B.C. multi-unit dwellings

Online petition presses provincial government to toughen restrictions

Police investigate report of fishermen harassing Indigenous women, kids on B.C. river

Woman claims the fisherman exposed themselves

Top court asked to hear B.C. appeal seeking faster trial on assisted dying

BC Civil Liberties Association takes case to Supreme Court of Canada

Improve severe alcohol withdrawal treatment: B.C. study

B.C. Centre for Substance Abuse reviewed 530 studies involving more than 71,000 patients

Is that really tuna? Study suggests 44% of Canadian seafood mislabelled

Vancouver was the best of five cities surveyed, with only 25% of seafood labelled incorrectly

Most Read