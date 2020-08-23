Island Health posts alert of possible COVID-19 exposure at Courtenay restaurant

Island Health has posted an advisory of possible exposure to COVID-19 at Il Falcone Restaurant (536 6th St.) in Courtenay.

Anyone who was at the restaurant on Aug. 16, between the hours of 3-9 p.m. is advised to monitor themselves for symptoms.

There is no known risk to anyone who attended Il Falcone outside of the specified dates and times. If people remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate and people can continue with their usual daily activities.

If you develop any symptoms of COVID-19, please seek testing and self-isolate. For more information, visit the Frequently Asked Questions page on the Island Health website (www.islandhealth.ca)

If you have been identified as a COVID-19 case or close contact, Island Health’s public health team will contact you directly and provide further instruction.

ALSO: Victoria police issue $2,300 COVID rules violation ticket


Coronavirus

