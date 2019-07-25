Island Mavens markets to vintage lovers and antique enthusiasts in Saanichton

The annual Island Mavins Homemade and Vintage Market will take place July 27, 28

Vintage enthusiasts and amateurs alike are invited to shop, eat and enjoy live music at the 2019 Island Mavins Homemade and Vintage Market on July 27 and 28.

The annual market will be held outdoors on a farm in Saanichton this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m..

Atlas Vintage, Mary’s Vintage Finds, Vintage Farmhouse Decor and over 40 other local vendors will be selling their antique, vintage, refurbished and up-cycled wares at the two-day market. There will also be homemade products, art and floral arrangements for sale. Everything from vintage linens to handmade soaps and lotions will be available.

The vendors are carefully selected, said Sheila Stone, co-organizer of the Island Mavins Homemade and Vintage Market. She started the market seven years ago after attending several vintage markets in the U.S. and noticing that there was nothing of the sort here on the island.

Now, there are more and more vintage markets popping up all over, she said.

READ ALSO: Esquimalt Farmers Market hosts its first pie baking competition

READ ALSO: Vintage bottles, magic cards, a 1969 Playboy: Quirky items found in historic B.C. buildings

Stone expects that this year’s Island Mavins market will be one of the biggest so far thanks to repeat customers and word of mouth.

“People like being able to shop for things that aren’t mass produced,” she explained.

The Herbicidal Manics will be performing for attendees on Saturday and Guitar Bill will play on Sunday. This year’s food truck is Greek on the Street and they will be on site for both days, said Stone. There will be a photobooth with props and an Instagram hashtag for people to use.

Attendees are encouraged to bring cash as not all vendors take debit or credit, water and snacks, weather appropriate clothing, sunscreen, reusable bags, a notebook to write down vendor information and a camera for photos throughout the day.

“Our focus is to have people come and enjoy the day,” she said.

Admission is $3 each day or $5 for both days and children under 12 get in for free. Free parking will be available on site at 2734 Island View Rd.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Share stories, songs and smores with Coast Salish Campfire series on the Saanich Peninsula
Next story
Vancouver Island woman hopes for one more dance with late husband

Just Posted

Vancouver Island woman hopes for one more dance with late husband

Woman seeks 2011 footage of ‘Careless Whisper’ performance in underground Saanich parking lot

CRD to consider proposed ban on Styrofoam cups

Saanich Coun. Ned Taylor said region cannot give up on reducing waste, despite recent court ruling

Japan Fest returns to Broadmead Village Shopping Centre in Saanich

The second annual event has several cultural performances lined up

BC Transit launches GPS bus tracking system across Greater Victoria

NextRide can now be accessed by all transit passengers

South wharf at Swan Lake closed indefinitely

Staff frustrated with furniture being left behind

B.C. fugitives believed to still be in northern Manitoba, 3 days after last sighting

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three B.C. killings

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 23

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you use a food delivery app?

With modern life becoming more hectic with each passing day and so… Continue reading

B.C. murder suspect not a neo-Nazi, is more fascinated by Russia, dad says

Despite his son’s fascination with the collectibles, Schmegelsky said he didn’t believe his son identified as a neo-Nazi

Slow start to B.C. wildfire season saves province money

B.C. Wildfire Services says there are 36 fires burning

Grand Forks fire chief no longer employed after bullying allegation

The City would not say if the fire chief was fired or resigned from his position

Timeline: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run, with police focussing their attention on Manitoba

Ex-lifeguard Eddie Spaghetti pleads guilty to child pornography

Lawyers have requested pre-sentencing report with a psychological component

Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

Chynna Deese, of North Carolina, is one of three victims in a string of killings in northern B.C.

Most Read