Island Mavens markets to vintage lovers and antique enthusiasts in Saanichton

Vintage enthusiasts and amateurs alike are invited to shop, eat and enjoy live music at the 2019 Island Mavins Homemade and Vintage Market on July 27 and 28.

The annual market will be held outdoors on a farm in Saanichton this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m..

Atlas Vintage, Mary’s Vintage Finds, Vintage Farmhouse Decor and over 40 other local vendors will be selling their antique, vintage, refurbished and up-cycled wares at the two-day market. There will also be homemade products, art and floral arrangements for sale. Everything from vintage linens to handmade soaps and lotions will be available.

The vendors are carefully selected, said Sheila Stone, co-organizer of the Island Mavins Homemade and Vintage Market. She started the market seven years ago after attending several vintage markets in the U.S. and noticing that there was nothing of the sort here on the island.

Now, there are more and more vintage markets popping up all over, she said.

Stone expects that this year’s Island Mavins market will be one of the biggest so far thanks to repeat customers and word of mouth.

“People like being able to shop for things that aren’t mass produced,” she explained.

The Herbicidal Manics will be performing for attendees on Saturday and Guitar Bill will play on Sunday. This year’s food truck is Greek on the Street and they will be on site for both days, said Stone. There will be a photobooth with props and an Instagram hashtag for people to use.

Attendees are encouraged to bring cash as not all vendors take debit or credit, water and snacks, weather appropriate clothing, sunscreen, reusable bags, a notebook to write down vendor information and a camera for photos throughout the day.

“Our focus is to have people come and enjoy the day,” she said.

Admission is $3 each day or $5 for both days and children under 12 get in for free. Free parking will be available on site at 2734 Island View Rd.

