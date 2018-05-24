Island revved up for Ride to Live

The biggest motorcycle ride on Vancouver Island will hit the road on Sunday to help with the battle against prostate cancer.

The Westcoast Motorcycle Ride to Live is an organization of volunteers that dedicates their time to helping fight prostate cancer, one of the most common cancers among Canadian men.

“Prostate cancer affects one in seven men. If you look around your circle of family or friends, everyone has been impacted by this disease,” said Leanne Kopp, executive director of Island Prostate Centre.

“Our centre receives no government or health authority funding but reaches out and helps over 3,000 men and families in our community every year. An event like the Ride to Live has a huge impact on our sustainability and allows us to provide help to everyone who needs it,”

The annual event is a spectacular motorcycle fundraising ride involving hundreds of motorcyclists from all over Vancouver Island. The event will be held on Sunday, May 27, starting at 10 a.m. in two separate locations – one at 1112 Wharf St. across from Bastion Square in Victoria and the other in Parksville – which culminate with a barbecue at the Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit.

For the last eight years, Ride to Live has joined forces with Island Prostate Centre, a local, grassroots non-profit organization which shares a similar view as the Ride to Live and has a stellar history in supporting men and their families dealing with prostate cancer through free supportive care programs and services.

The Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit is Canada’s only year-round motorsport facility, situated in the Cowichan Valley.

