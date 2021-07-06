Island’s brain injury societies invite companies to Toss the Boss off a bungy bridge

Nanaimo’s WildPlay Element Park will host Toss the Boss, a fundraiser for the Nanaimo and Victoria brain injury societies. (Black Press file photo)

A new fundraising event will give employees the chance to fulfill a daydream and toss their boss off a bridge.

The Nanaimo Brain injury Society and the Victoria Brain Injury Society are partnering with Nanaimo’s WildPlay Element Park on an Oct. 1 event they’re calling Toss the Boss.

Organizers invite company teams to nominate their boss to bungy jump, then raise a minimum of $500 to make it happen. Teams that raise more than $1,000 will be given water guns to squirt their boss mid-bungy jump.

“This is a fun and exciting way for us to reach a new audience and let them know about our organization”, said Pam Prewett, executive director of the Victoria society.

Proceeds will benefit survivors of acquired brain injury and Kix Citton, executive director at Nanaimo Brain Injury Society, said the event will bring “much-needed publicity and fundraising” for the organizations.

The press release noted that acquired brain injury is the leading cause of death and disability for Canadians under age 40. VBIS and NBIS provide individual and group support, education and advocacy to brain injury survivors and their families, offering programs at no cost to participants.

For more information about Toss the Boss, visit www.tosstheboss.ca.

