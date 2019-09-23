It’s the first day of fall! (Black Press File Photo)

It’s the first day of fall: seasonal events abound in Greater Victoria

Pumpkins, cider, Halloween and more coming to the region

The mornings are foggy, the streets are wet and the leaves are turning from green to orange – it’s official: fall is here.

The autumn equinox hits on Monday, Sept. 23; it’s the day when the planet’s northern hemisphere swaps with the southern hemisphere as the furthest from the sun. From here on out, days will continue to get shorter until the end of December.

While it’s getting darker and damper, there will still be some amazing seasonal celebrations. Check out these great autumn activities coming your way:

Cider Harvest Festival at Merridale Cidery and Distillery, Sept. 29:

This year the Cobble Hill Cidery at 1230 Merridale Rd. will celebrate its third annual Cider Harvest Festival. Cideries from across the province will be represented at the afternoon event, as well as farm-to-table eats from the Merridale Kitchen.

The event runs from 1 to 5 p.m., and general admission tickets cost $35, which includes bus transportation and a souvenir tasting glass. $2 tokens can be purchased for drinks and snacks.

For more information head to merridale.ca

ALSO READ: One-man Frankenstein show coming to Craigdarroch Castle

Pumpkinfest at Galey Farms, October

Every weekend in October, Galey Farms will host their annual pumpkin fest, which includes live music, hay rides, face painting, kids games, train rides, visits to the corn maze, a children’s haunted house and more!

Cost is $12 per adult, $8 per child for on train ticket ride or one Corn Maze ticket. Family combo packs are also available!

for more information head to galeyfarms.net

Oktoberfest, Oct. 19

Celebrate all the favourite fall traditions of Germany including beer, music and food.

The evening event will take place at the Oaklands Community Centre at 2827 Belmont Ave. from 6 to 9 p.m. and feature beer from Hoyne Brewing, traditional Bavarian food and both traditional and modern live music.

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at eventbrite.ca

Family Harvest Festival, Oct. 26

Families are welcome to participate in some autumn fun at the Horticulture Centre of the Pacific at 505 Qualye Rd. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The centre will host pumpkins, seasonal games and activities, some special guests, and of course access to the area’s beautiful gardens.

For more information head to hcp.ca

ALSO READ: Fall comes early with the release of pumpkin spice lattes

Rocktoberfest, Oct. 26

If you’re a fan of east coast music then this is the event for you: the first annual Rocktoberfest is being organized by the Newfoundland Club of Victoria, and will feature music from the Tom Morrisey Band. Halloween costumes are welcome at the event, since there will be a photo booth on site. Pizza and pretzels will be available for purchase, and beer will be available from the Black Hops Brewing Co. The event runs from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Luxton Fairgrounds at 1040 Marwood Ave. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from eventbrite.ca

Halloween Bonfire, Oct. 31

When you’re done trick-or-treating, head down to the Archie Browning Sports Centre in Esquimalt at 1151 Esquimalt Rd. for a huge bonfire, paired with hot chocolate and a hot dog or two.

The community favourite runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and all funds raised through hot chocolate and hot dog donations go towards the Esquimalt Lions’ club community fundraising efforts.

For more information head to esquimalt.ca

