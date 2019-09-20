Starting at 9 a.m. on Sept. 21 volunteers are invited to trim back the invasive brush and ivy at the Kitty Islet end of McNeill Bay. (Joe Blake photo)

Ivy pull, beach clean-up targeted for McNeill Bay

Volunteers aim for big Saturday to restore McNeill Bay

The native willows of Kitty Islet are overgrown with English ivy and the beach is riddled with micro-plastics.

So, starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, volunteers are invited to join members of the Community Association of Oak Bay at the Kitty Islet section of McNeill Bay to attack the ivy and to clean the beach.

Every September the community association joins Ocean Wise Conservation Association and World Wildlife Fund Canada in the annual Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup at McNeill Bay (which is known as Chikawich by Indigenous people).

READ MORE: B.C. Ferries’ top boss helps clean Willows Beach

Kitty Islet is the small rocky headland just east of McNeil Bay, a popular spot to watch the Salish Sea and its wildlife.

“It’s a favourite birding spot in the Victoria Harbour Migratory Bird Sanctuary, which includes all of Oak Bay’s coastline,” said volunteer Joe Blake.

The islet is famous for the colourful Adirondack chairs, placed there anonymously some years back, and have since been kept up.

Volunteers for the clean-up can meet at Beach Drive and St. Patrick Street, near the set of concrete stairs to the beach that are beside a small grove of native willow trees.

“The grove is almost entirely shrouded in English ivy,” Blake said. “It’s so thick it blocks the light, preventing any other undergrowth.”

If you plan to help with the ivy pull, wear work clothes and sturdy shoes, bring water to drink, and tools. If you have them, secateurs, loppers, hand saws, and pry bars are welcome tools.

“Oak Bay Parks will haul away what we clear,” Blake added. “The cleanup usually takes about two hours.”

Previous story
Island contestant competes on Great Canadian Baking Show

Just Posted

Expect delays as Highway 1 widening in Langford begins this month

Year-long project to widen, add meridians between West Shore Parkway and Leigh Road

Ivy pull, beach clean-up targeted for McNeill Bay

Volunteers aim for big Saturday to restore McNeill Bay

VicPD investigates stabbing near Selkirk Montessori school

Victim in potentially life-threatening condition

Victoria man spots online photo of his totem pole 11 years after it was stolen

Mark Trueman restored the pole himself before it was stolen off of his property in Duncan

VicPD commandeers civilian boats to reach woman screaming, ‘he’s trying to kill me’

No charges laid in incident on Gorge Waterway

VIDEO: Trudeau asks Canada to look to current, not past, actions on race

Liberal leader says he never spoke about the racist photo because he was embarrassed

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of September 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the province step in to upgrade the road to Bamfield?

The death of two University of Victoria students on a bus bound… Continue reading

Horvat paces Canucks to 6-1 pre-season win over Oilers

Vancouver improves to 3-1 in NHL exhibition action

Legislature gifts, clothing, travel need better control, B.C. auditor says

Audit follows suspensions of managers by Speaker Darryl Plecas

‘Really disturbing:’ Trudeau’s racist photos worry B.C. First Nation chief

Wet’suwet’en Chief concerned the photos will sow fear in Indigenous communities

‘Unacceptable’: What politicians have to say about Trudeau in blackface

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi: ‘When I saw that picture last night, certainly it was a sucker-punch’

Island contestant competes on Great Canadian Baking Show

Andrea Nauta auditioned for the show before but was lucky second time around

VIDEO: B.C. man accused of assaulting sex worker loses temper in interrogation

Defence lawyer says statements made by accused Curtis Sagmoen should be deemed inadmissible

Most Read