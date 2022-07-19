Jaguar fanatics hit the grass Saturday in Oak Bay

Victoria’s Jaguars on the Island rolls into Oak Bay this weekend, bringing hundreds of attendees and car owners, from multi-generational Jaguar owners to newcomers to the vintage car fraternity.
The free Concours d’Elegance takes place at Windsor Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday (July 23). Co-chair Paul Seguna looks forward to the event’s return after “two years of being in the deep freeze” amid COVID-19.
“There’s a real desire in the community to get out there again.”
With the show amassing more than 100 vehicles this year, Seguna said it “really punches above its weight.” Jaguar Clubs of North America (JCNA) bills the event as the largest annual Jaguar meet in Canada and the U.S., attracting owners from as far as Washington, Oregon and California.
Jaguar XK120s, XK140s and XK150s from the ’40s and ’50s will have a real presence in this show, while Mark Vs from the ’40s, E-Types from the ’60s and ’70s, XJs from the ’70s and ’90s and electric F-Types from the 2010s are also entered.
For a “very reasonable price,” Seguna bought what he defines as an XJ40 off a colleague’s family at the end of his 42-year service for the Royal Canadian Navy. The wife of the late owner didn’t drive the car herself and, knowing Seguna had spent time in London, U.K., figured he’d appreciate a British car.
Seguna, who likes to compare the classic look of Jaguars to the Second World War-era aviation design of the Spitfire, predicted upwards of 600 attendees at this year’s event.
Turnout aside, the point of Jaguars on the Island remains getting cars out onto the grass and under the sun in a public event and fundraiser for Victoria Hospice.
For more information, visit jaguarclubvictoria.ca.
Do you have a story tip? Email: evert.lindquist@blackpress.ca.
