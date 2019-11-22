The Huntingdon Manor Hotel, Pendray Inn and Tea House is supporting the Victoria Women’s Transition House with its annual gift and toy drive. (Unsplash)

James Bay hotel hosts gift and toy drive for Victoria Women’s Transition House

Residents invited to fill stockings and warm hearts

A James Bay hotel and tea house has begun its annual holiday stockings fundraiser for Victoria’s most vulnerable residents.

The Huntingdon Manor Hotel and Pendray Inn and Tea House is hosting its annual gift and toy drive in support of the Victoria Women’s Transition House, which has been providing food, shelter and comfort for those needing a safe place to stay since 1974.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria transition home’s garden began with one volunteer

The public can donate Christmas stockings full of fun and practical items to provide kindness, comfort and warmth to Greater Victoria families going through difficult times this Christmas.

Gift suggestions for children aged up to three years old include: Age appropriate toys, baby clothing and winter clothing.

Suggestions for kids aged three to six years old include colouring pencils, crayons, books, clothing and age-appropriate toys.

Stockings for kids between the ages of seven and 12 should include items like books, puzzles, sport accessories, winter clothing, school items, age appropriate toys and craft materials such as play dough, paints or beads.

For a young adult, consider board games, winter clothing, school supplies, books, sport accessories and pyjamas.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria Gift of Good Food program returns for fifth year

Gift suggestions for women include toiletries, hygiene items, beauty products, winter clothing, books, kitchen and household items and Fairways or Walmart gift cards.

Donations will be accepted at the Huntingdon Manor Hotel (330 Quebec St.) from Nov. 12 to Dec. 10. The hotel asks donors to leave their business name and the age and gender range of the recipient on the outside of the stocking. Gifts should be provided unwrapped.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Behind-the-scenes of Belmont’s annual winter concert rehearsals

Just Posted

Maritime Museum makes bid to move back into Bastion Square

The museum pitched significant renovations to make its long-time home more accommodating

Six-storey, 102-unit residential complex proposed for main Esquimalt intersection

Praxis Architects Inc. wants to see the development at Lampson Road and Esquimalt Street

Grumpy Taxpayer$ invite the public to its 2019 annual general meeting

CRD chair Colin Plant serves as guest speaker at Nov. 27 meeting

65-million-year-old triceratops makes its debut in Victoria

Dino Lab Inc. is excavating the fossilized remains of a 65-million-year-old dinosaur

Victoria residents face long holds for non-emergency police calls

Victoria police face challenges ‘on many fronts’ since switching to E-Comm call centre

VIDEO: Festival of Trees back at the Bay Centre to support BC Children’s Hospital

Visitors can donate to vote for their favourite tree

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 19

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you plan on making any purchases on Black Friday?

We’ve all seen the images. Shoppers rioting outside of a store in… Continue reading

Eagles congregate around Salish Sea for one last feast before period of famine

Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society preparing to receive birds in need of care

Smudging in B.C. classroom did not affect Christian family’s faith, says school district lawyer

Lawyers make closing arguments in a Port Alberni case about the Indigenous cultural practice

Canadian Forces member charged with possessing magic mushrooms in Comox

Master Cpl. Joshua Alexander, with the 407 Maritime Patrol Squadron, facing two drug related charges

Most B.C. residents, including those hit by 2018 storms, not prepared for outages: report

Create an emergency kit, BC Hydro says, and report all outages or downed lines

Study finds microplastics in all remote Arctic beluga whales tested

Lead author Rhiannon Moore says she wasn’t expecting to see so many microplastics so far north

Most Read