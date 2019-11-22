James Bay hotel hosts gift and toy drive for Victoria Women’s Transition House

The Huntingdon Manor Hotel, Pendray Inn and Tea House is supporting the Victoria Women’s Transition House with its annual gift and toy drive. (Unsplash)

A James Bay hotel and tea house has begun its annual holiday stockings fundraiser for Victoria’s most vulnerable residents.

The Huntingdon Manor Hotel and Pendray Inn and Tea House is hosting its annual gift and toy drive in support of the Victoria Women’s Transition House, which has been providing food, shelter and comfort for those needing a safe place to stay since 1974.

The public can donate Christmas stockings full of fun and practical items to provide kindness, comfort and warmth to Greater Victoria families going through difficult times this Christmas.

Gift suggestions for children aged up to three years old include: Age appropriate toys, baby clothing and winter clothing.

Suggestions for kids aged three to six years old include colouring pencils, crayons, books, clothing and age-appropriate toys.

Stockings for kids between the ages of seven and 12 should include items like books, puzzles, sport accessories, winter clothing, school items, age appropriate toys and craft materials such as play dough, paints or beads.

For a young adult, consider board games, winter clothing, school supplies, books, sport accessories and pyjamas.

Gift suggestions for women include toiletries, hygiene items, beauty products, winter clothing, books, kitchen and household items and Fairways or Walmart gift cards.

Donations will be accepted at the Huntingdon Manor Hotel (330 Quebec St.) from Nov. 12 to Dec. 10. The hotel asks donors to leave their business name and the age and gender range of the recipient on the outside of the stocking. Gifts should be provided unwrapped.