James Bay Market’s opening day

Produce from local farmers. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
Locally made liquor is also available at the market.(Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
Pickle and Ponder has a booth at the market, selling pickles and other things in jars. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
Local vendors offer tasty treats at the James Bay Market. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
Local farms sell produce to market-goers. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
Each James Bay Market will feature music from local artists. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)

The James Bay Market is open for the season, bringing farm-fresh produce to the city.

Families gathered at the market on the corner of Menzies and Superior Streets, for opening day May 6, to enjoy food, live music and the best veggies Greater Victoria farmers have to offer.

A basket of produce offered at the James Bay Market. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)

A basket of produce offered at the James Bay Market. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)

Along with produce, eggs and meat, the market features local products, from soap and candles, to jewelry and clothes.

The James Bay Market will run until Oct. 7, every Saturday at 9 a.m.

READ MORE: Farmers’ Market Roundup: Greater Victoria markets reopen for the spring season

 

