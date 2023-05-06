James Bay Market’s opening day

The James Bay Market is open for the season, bringing farm-fresh produce to the city.
Families gathered at the market on the corner of Menzies and Superior Streets, for opening day May 6, to enjoy food, live music and the best veggies Greater Victoria farmers have to offer.
Along with produce, eggs and meat, the market features local products, from soap and candles, to jewelry and clothes.
The James Bay Market will run until Oct. 7, every Saturday at 9 a.m.
READ MORE: Farmers’ Market Roundup: Greater Victoria markets reopen for the spring season
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.