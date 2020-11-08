The JDRF Rockin’ For Research virtual gala raised over $720,000 in support of type 1 diabetes research. (Photo courtesy of JDRF Canada)

JDRF Rockin’ For Research a virtual life-saver

Virtual gala raises over $720,000 for type 1 diabetes research

A virtual gala is bringing some real support to Canadians with diabetes.

The JDRF Rockin’ For Research virtual gala raised over $720,000 in support of type 1 diabetes research.

ALSO READ: Lagoon artist crafts work for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation fundraiser

More than 500 people logged in from their living rooms around the province to support the Oct. 17 gala presented by the Sandman Hotel Group.

This year’s virtual event was a completely new experience for guests which included a jam-packed live online show, pre-delivered artisanal cocktail kits, gala themed decor and gourmet catered meals that allowed guests to immerse themselves in the gala experience right from their own living rooms.

“We are so pleased with how the type 1 diabetes (T1D) community responded to this new event format,” said Rockin’ For Research chairperson Stephanie Orr. “We provided guests with a fresh and innovative at-home experience including decor, music, food and a dynamic virtual program that made for a fun night and inspired generosity.”

The fast-paced, energetic virtual experience included diverse, top-notch entertainment featuring performances by Canadian rockers Loverboy, Country Music Artist Ben Klick and sultry Victoria singer Stephanie Greaves (with Darcy Phillips).

Victoria’s Michael Denham stole the audience’s hearts as he and his family shared their story of the six-year-old’s devastating T1D diagnosis and daily struggle to live with the life altering disease.

“We are overwhelmed by the support and encouragement we have received. Donors, sponsors, volunteers and guests alike, you’ve blown us away with your generosity,” said Dayna Backus, the JDRF regional manager for B.C. and the Yukon.

ALSO READ: Type 1 diabetes diagnosis alters life’s journey

If you missed the event, JDRF is keeping the Fund a Cure donation page open at rockinforresearch.com. For more information contact Dayna Backus at dbackus@jdrf.ca or 604-328-6419.

 

The JDRF Rockin' For Research virtual gala raised over $720,000 in support of type 1 diabetes research. (Photo courtesy of JDRF Canada)
