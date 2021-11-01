Jordan River unveils new welcome signs

OPSRRA members erect a new sign at the entrance to Jordan River. The sign not only welcomes visitors to the community but also honours diitiida’s rich cultural heritage as the origin site of the Pacheedaht First Nation. (Contributed - OPSRRA)

A welcome sign, for many of us, is the first sign that we’re home.

It takes little more than a mat at a door or a sign on a wall when you’re welcoming people into a community.

The Otter Point, Shirley and Jordan River Resident and Ratepayers Association (OPSRRA) has installed new wooden welcome signs for the Jordan River diitiida community at the north and south Capital Regional District boundaries along Highway 14, southeast of Port Renfrew.

“OPSRRA is both pleased and proud to steward the installation of these important signposts along Route 14, which capture the vibrancy of Jordan River as a welcoming community, and honours diitiida’s rich cultural heritage as the origin site of the Pacheedaht First Nation,” said Bill Dushenko, OPSRRA president.

Jordan River is a growing community, much larger than the waterfront area filled with campers and surfers that many identify as Jordan River – also known as diitiida, meaning drifted ashore.

The signs, which are in keeping with similar welcome signs in place for the Otter Point and Shirley communities, better show the breadth and heart of the community and have replaced the original aging sign. These signs were made possible through funding from B.C. Hydro and Juan de Fuca CRD, and Queesto Community Forest’s in-kind contributions, provided the signposts.

OPSRRA member Murray Tompkins, who built all the previous welcome signs in the community, provided the directions to some budding craftspeople at Camosun College under the tutelage of Richard Gale, director of Camosun Innovates.

Local muscle and sweat went into the final steps with proud Jordan River businesses – Totangi Properties and Jordan River Gravel – providing sign installations to the North and South.



