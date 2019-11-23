Players with the Juan de Fuca Soccer Association collected 1,320 pairs of socks and donated them to the Western Communities Christmas Hamper program. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)

Juan de Fuca Soccer steps up for West Shore residents in need

Soccer association collect more than 1,300 pairs of socks in two weeks

Rick Stiebel

News Staff

Members of the Juan de Fuca Soccer Association put their best foot forward with their hearts in the right place.

Players, coaches and families came together to gather 1,320 pairs of new socks to donate to the Western Communities Christmas Hamper program, which is organized through the Goldstream Food Bank.

Tracy Cessford, special events director for Juan de Fuca Soccer, said the total was even more impressive considering the socks were gathered in such a short period of time.

“It’s the first time we’ve done this kind of fundraiser,” he noted. The idea evolved from a similar suggestion by Nicole Blanchard, one of the mothers on his son’s team.

ALSO READ: Goldstream Food Bank on the search to fill Christmas Hampers with toys

“We made some calls and found out there’s a real need at the Goldstream Food Bank at this time of the year and we wanted to keep it local. It sounded like a good idea so we decided to give it a try.”

The only opportunity to get all of the approximately 1,300 players aged three to 17 together was on Sunday, Oct. 20 and Sunday, Oct. 27, because photos for the 120 teams were scheduled on those days. Cessford explained. “The kids did an absolutely amazing job in just two weeks.”

Karen Birtwistle, toy room co-ordinator for the Western Communities Christmas Hamper program, said she was extremely grateful for the donation.

“It’s great to have a selection of adult male, female, children’s and toddlers sizes,” she noted. “Everyone we deal with at this time of the year can use new socks. These will be put to great use. I can’t say enough about what these kids did.”

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Greater Victoria is an archeology hotspot, but it’s illegal to collect fossils
Next story
Saanich Peninsula Community Foundation to host Giving Tuesday event

Just Posted

Only 22 out of 600 Greater Victoria firefighters are women

‘Don’t let a fear of failure stop you,’ say region’s few female firefighters

Saanich Peninsula Community Foundation to host Giving Tuesday event

Foundation has granted $193,000 to about 100 projects on the peninsula over the past 20 years

Free workshops open dementia dialogue for Greater Victoria families

Alzheimer Society of B.C. supports Greater Victoria families with sessons Nov. 25 and 29

Saanich Fire Department warns public of new phone scam

Someone is posing as a fire fighter and asking for donations to the burn fund

Juan de Fuca Soccer steps up for West Shore residents in need

Soccer association collect more than 1,300 pairs of socks in two weeks

John Horgan touts accomplishments at B.C. NDP convention

Minimum wage will keep rising past $15 an hour, premier vows

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Horvat scores winner in shootout as Canucks edge Caps 2-1

Markstrom makes 32 saves for Vancouver

Ontario man opens safe, pours soy sauce throughout business

Man allegedly broke into safe containing more than $2,000 and did $100,000 in damages

Young Abbotsford cancer survivor wins provincial award for fundraising

Air Canada Fan Flight recognizes courageous kids, brings them to meet local NHL teams

B.C.’s largest catholic archdiocese names 9 clergymen in sex abuse report; probes ongoing

Vancouver Archdioces presides over 443,000 parishoners in B.C.

Province argues in B.C. Supreme Court for smudging in schools, says it relates to curriculum

Hearing concludes in case regarding indigenous cultural practice in Vancouver Island classroom

2,000 workers impacted by Vancouver Island forestry management shutdown

Thousands of forestry workers in Coastal B.C. will be affected by ‘curtailment’

Appeal dismissed for B.C. man who assaulted woman in ‘thoroughly modern’ fight over phone

‘Both were seeking evidence of cheating by the other,’ says B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo

Most Read