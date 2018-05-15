Kayak club pulls old tires, foam sections of dock pulled from Gorge Waterway

Members of the Victoria Canoe and Kayak Club, Jeff van ben Driesen, Don Munroe, Cheri Houston and Denise Dowdy, gathered for its annual Gorge clean-up over the weekend. Wendy Clapp photo Members of the Victoria Canoe and Kayak Club gathered for its annual Gorge clean-up over the weekend. Wendy Clapp photo

Members Victoria Canoe and Kayak club held their annual thing Gorge clean-up.

This year it was different, said member Wendy Clapp, as the members had to work harder to find trash than in years earlier.

“We didn’t find as much as we usually do,” Clapp said. “There seemed to be less trash, perhaps people are throwing less garbage into the Gorge.”

There were the usual suspects, an old tire, pieces of plastic, and broken foam sections of dock.

The club is gearing up for its 50th anniversary, Sept. 18 at the VCKC clubhouse along the Gorge Waterway.