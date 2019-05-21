Keep a distance when fawning over baby deer, reminds conservation officer

A conservation officer in the region reminds admirers to keep their distance when fawning over baby deer.
Reports of aggressive deer in Greater Victoria areas known for their presence increase as does begin rearing fawn in coming weeks.
“I’ve just heard … somebody saw a fawn on the ground in Metchosin. That’s the first phone call I heard about, but it’ll be happening everywhere, everywhere there are deer,” said B.C. conservation officer Peter Pauwels.
More does will have fawns in the next week or two, he noted. From May until July, deer can be seen roaming around in search of food. If they’re spotted, don’t approach and give them distance, he stressed.
“They’re on the roads, they’re in the yards, everywhere they can get access to,” said Pauwels. During this period, people can mistake a fawn laying down to hide in a field as being abandoned.
Pauwels says the area has enough food that the deer can forage and don’t require human help.
swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter