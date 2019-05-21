Keep a distance when fawning over baby deer, reminds conservation officer

West Shore conservation officer advises deer can forage on their own and don’t need human help

Good Morning Oak Bay News! I’ve attached a photo of the first fawn deer born this year in our area. This little gaffer was born in our backyard in Uplands last night and is full of life this morning. Mom and dad are protective to say the least so it’s in good hands. I hope everyone slows down as these little ones navigate their way around the neighborhood. (Brian Wawro photo)

A conservation officer in the region reminds admirers to keep their distance when fawning over baby deer.

Reports of aggressive deer in Greater Victoria areas known for their presence increase as does begin rearing fawn in coming weeks.

ALSO READ: Hungry bears in Greater Victoria have started leaving their dens

“I’ve just heard … somebody saw a fawn on the ground in Metchosin. That’s the first phone call I heard about, but it’ll be happening everywhere, everywhere there are deer,” said B.C. conservation officer Peter Pauwels.

More does will have fawns in the next week or two, he noted. From May until July, deer can be seen roaming around in search of food. If they’re spotted, don’t approach and give them distance, he stressed.

ALSO READ: Cougar sightings around Colwood Elementary unconfirmed, says Conservation

“They’re on the roads, they’re in the yards, everywhere they can get access to,” said Pauwels. During this period, people can mistake a fawn laying down to hide in a field as being abandoned.

Pauwels says the area has enough food that the deer can forage and don’t require human help.

ALSO READ: West Shore RCMP receives five cougar reports in two days in Colwood



swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter