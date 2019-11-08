Keri Coles, ready to work

It is with a heavy heart we say goodbye to a member of our newsroom family.

Keri Coles was an inspiration to us all. She worked tirelessly to give a voice to those unable to share their stories and was a pillar in our organization. She put her heart into every story and her dedication to our craft was unwavering.

Keri got her start with Black Press Media as a reporter for the Oak Bay News before transitioning to our Greater Victoria editorial hub as a member of our breaking news team.

Shortly before being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, Keri was named New Journalist of the Year at the B.C. and Yukon Community Newspaper Awards. During her time as a reporter in Greater Victoria, she was honoured countless times for her work at both the provincial and national levels.

READ MORE: Greater Victoria journalists lauded at provincial awards

Keri’s passion was evident to everyone she met. She had a drive to live life to the fullest, laugh and explore all this world has to offer, all while always putting her family first. They were the most important part of her full life.

Keri leaves behind her 11-year-old daughter Ella Grace Coles and husband Gene Coles. She is also survived by parents Griff and Pat Tripp, brother Shawn Tripp (Nicole and sons Graden and Nolen) and grandmother Florence Keeler. She was predeceased by grandparents Jean and Cliff Tripp and Don Keeler.

A special thank you to the friends who did so much to help and the incredible staff and doctors at Victoria Hospice.

A celebration of life will be held on Nov. 24 from 2 until 4:30 p.m. on the Quarter Deck of Grant Hall at Royal Roads University in Colwood.

For more information, please go to earthsoption.com.

READ MORE: Keri’s articles

ALSO READ: South Island Black Press team captures multiple B.C. awards

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter