Key tag program leads to new respirator at Jubilee Hospital

TB Vets board member Bob Underhill with Alec McKay and Glenda Wyatt of the Victoria Hospitals Foundation and Sheila Hamilton, also from the TB Vets Board. McKay and Wyatt accept a cheque of $30,000 towards a Maquet Servo-U Ventilator. (TB Vets Photo)

The Oak Bay TB Vets charity announced its 2019 respiratory system donations and one of the $30,000 ventilators will be used at Royal Jubilee in Victoria.

This October the TB Vets foundation is giving away $793,793 worth of respiratory equipment to 28 different hospital, university and search and rescue foundations in B.C.

A respirator or ventilator as they are more often referred to as are an non invasive way of breathing for a patient. It is a piece of equipment used for many purposes, like lending breath during operations, bring breath back to a accident victim and keeping a patient alive long enough for family to make it to a hospital to say their last goodbyes.

“It is a needed tool in all hospitals and TB Vets is honoured to be able to donate this to Royal Jubilee,” said TB Vets spokesperson Lisa Hemmerle.

TB Vets is known for the key tag program it’s run since 1945. More than half a million lost keys have been found and returned. Watch for TB Vets diamond key tags in the mail mid-October. With the key tag, if your keys are lost, the finder can simply drop them in a mailbox in Canada and they will be returned.

