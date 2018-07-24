Kids get hands-on opportunity to be ECO Champs

Summer program in Esquimalt explores different aspects of the environment

Learning about nature in a fun way is what the Esquimalt Rec Centre’s ECO Champs program is all about. Photo by PxHere

Young children have a unique opportunity to learn about the Earth and have fun at the same time, with Esquimalt Parks and Recreation’s ECO Champs program.

The drop-in sessions happen every Tuesday through Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon. Each week, the program takes the fun to local parks including Esquimalt Gorge, Highrock and Saxe Point.

The free, guardian-involved program, best suited for children aged three to six, teaches them to be ecologically-focused and aware, while providing a fun and inclusive learning environment. Different themes are explored and the gatherings include hands-on activities, presentations, special guest experts and artistic opportunities.

Upcoming presentations will be given by representatives of the Compost Education Centre and Robert Bateman Centre, while later weekly themes include Friendly Organics, Environmental Education and Outdoor Games, and Stormwater and Watersheds.

Participants can pick up an ECO passport at their first event and collect stamps all summer long.

For more information, head to esquimalt.ca/ecochamps.

editor@vicnews.com