Staff at the Saanichton Corn Maze are getting ready to open the gates for Fright Night 2019. (Photo courtesy Jag Dhariwal)

Killer clowns and chainsaw-wielding ghouls descend on Central Saanich corn maze

Fright Night takes place at Saanichton Corn Maze Oct 19, 26

Staff at the Saanichton Corn Maze are putting together the final touches before opening the gates for Fright Night 2019. The two-night event will take place on Oct. 19 and 26 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

While the corn maze was open last year, there was very little advertising so owner Jag Dhariwal considers this to be the inaugural year for the Fright Night event.

Attendees will be let loose on the four acre property at 7979 Central Saanich Rd. for an evening of horror. Actors in creepy costumes will skulk around the maze waiting to scare anyone who dares to go the wrong way.

Dhariwal expects things to be so scary, that children under 15 will need to be accompanied by a parent and young children shouldn’t even attend.

“It’s definitely not for the faint of heart,” he said proudly. “It’s creepy enough in there at night without scary people in it.”

The killer clowns and chainsaw wielding ghouls will stay in the maze so anyone who needs a break can step out and enjoy the pumpkin patch bonfire or explore the rest of the property while working up the nerve to head back in. Dhariwal also emphasized that the actors aren’t allowed to touch the folks in the maze while scaring them.

The event is subject to weather and updates will be posted on the Saanichton Corn Maze social media accounts. Dhariwal recommends buying tickets online in advance as there will be an express line for folks who’ve already paid to get in.

The corn maze is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for non-spooky, kid-friendly tours and groups can reserve the Flashlight Maze after 7 p.m. for a spooky but ghoul-free tour.

