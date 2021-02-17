Kindness 101: Saanich student rallies St. Margaret’s group to show care to seniors

St. Margaret’s School student Lois Harnett-Shaw, enjoying a safe visit with Veterans Memorial Lodge resident Carol Cluff, delivered 225 handmade valentine’s, one for each resident, to the Saanich care home on Friday. (Courtesy Broadmead Care)

A Grade 7 student at St. Margaret’s School in Saanich got the kindness train rolling early, when she delivered 225 valentines, one for each resident, to Veterans Memorial Lodge in Royal Oak on Feb. 12.

Feb. 17 is celebrated in Greater Victoria and across Canada as Random Acts of Kindness Day.

Lois Delaney Harnett-Shaw wrote out half the cards and put personal touches on all of them, spending many nights and weekends working on a project she called Hearts for Happiness. With the help of fellow students in Grades 2 through 7, who wrote out the rest of the cards, she helped bring a smile to residents’ faces with her selfless act.

On Friday, Lois had a window visit with lodge resident Carol Cluff, who was delighted to receive the handmade cards on behalf of the residents.

“I heard my mom talk a lot about the pandemic and the restriction placed on seniors living in long-term care,” Lois said in a release. “My heart aches for them and I hope this gesture will make a difference and bring many smiles.”

The Victoria Foundation encouraged people to get into the spirit of Random Acts of Kindness Day by creatively and safely spreading kindness throughout the region. Those receiving kindness are asked to share a photo and message on social media, tagging the foundation and using #RAKdayYYJ.

