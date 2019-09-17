Lambrick Park School invites past kings and queens to 25th Mount Douglas race

2017 Queen of the Hill winner Teagan Hunt (grey shirt) at the start of the Lambrick Park Secondary King & Queen of the Hill race up Mount Douglas. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Alumni, students and staff are invited to partake in Lambrick Park Secondary School’s 25th annual King & Queen of the Hill race up Mount Douglas.

Creator Tom Turnbull has been organizing the event for 25 years and hopes to see a big turnout for what will be his last year before he retires.

Turnbull started the run in 1995 in hopes of getting more students interested in track and field or cross country running. The Lambrick Park School boy and girl who reach the top of Mount Douglas in the fastest time were dubbed “king and queen of the hill.”

In 25 years the run has seen thousands of students participate.

The times to beat are six minutes and 56 seconds for boys and eight minutes, 10 seconds for girls.

Winners receive trophies and this year, the first 100 to make it to the top will get a special 25th-anniversary t-shirt. While non-students aren’t in the running for “king and queen,” Turnbull hopes past kings and queens will show up to celebrate the 25-year tradition.

“Come on back to the school and partake in the 25th anniversary,” he said, adding that participants can walk if their running isn’t quite the same as it was in 1995. “Come just to be part of the celebration.”

The race starts at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 in the parking lot near the Mount Douglas entrance.