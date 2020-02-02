Lion Bob Nicholson (left to right) stands with 2019 scholarship recipients, Erica Dong and Mina Guan and Lions scholarship chair, Phil Crowson. (Doris Nicholson/Gordon Head Lions Club)

Lambrick Park Secondary students earn $1,000 Lions Club scholarships

Funds to help cover post-secondary education costs for high achievers

The Gordon Head Lions Club is helping two more star students pursue higher education.

Erica Dong and Mina Guan, students at Lambrick Park Secondary, were the Lyne England Memorial Scholarship recipients for 2019. Both received $1000 from the local Lions Club.

READ ALSO: James Bay wolf released into wild of western Vancouver Island

Each year, the scholarship – named for the late Lyne England, a longtime Lion and co-founder of the scholarship program – is awarded to two students that demonstrate academic excellence and dedication to community involvement.

The selection committee is made up of three Lions Club members and a group of teachers from Lambrick Park Secondary. Every year, the committee chooses the two students who are most deserving of the funds. To date, the scholarship donations have reached a total of $30,000.

Both 2019 scholarship winners are currently enrolled in first-year classes at their respective universities. The young women noted that the funds from the Lions Club helped them be able to pursue their programs of choice without worrying about the cost.

Guan, studying Linguistics at the University of Victoria, emphasized that the scholarship gave her the freedom to follow her passion.

READ ALSO: City of Victoria drafts revision of plastic bag ban bylaw

For Dong, the award “alleviated [the] financial barriers” associated with making the move to the lower mainland to study Health Sciences at Simon Fraser University.

Over the past 15 years, the Gordon Head Lions Club – comprised entirely of volunteers – has contributed to a number of projects in the Saanich community. For more information on the local Lions Club and its initiatives, visit the group’s website.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Black Canadians Forum hosted in Victoria for Black History Month

Just Posted

Lambrick Park Secondary students earn $1,000 Lions Club scholarships

Funds to help cover post-secondary education costs for high achievers

West Shore fundraiser inspired by peanut allergy, treatment

Skate for Food Allergies takes place on Sunday, Feb. 16 at The Q Centre from 4 to 5 p.m.

Lawyer lays out legalities for photography in public after paparazzi descend on North Saanich

British photographers were hiding in bushes before taking Markle’s pictures

Wet’suwet’en supporter ‘heartbroken and terrified’ during arrest at Victoria sit-in

Gina Mowatt was one of 13 arrested for occupying a ministry office

Victoria retirement home residents knit pouches for animals burned in Australian wildfires

Members of the Wellesley crafted pouches and micro pouches for koalas, joeys, sugar babies and more

VIDEO: Heavy rain on B.C. coast swells rivers, floods roads and forces evacuations

Local state of emergency declared in Cowichan Valley

Crews help evacuate residents south of Nanaimo due to flooding

Evacuees being offered 48 hours’ accommodation, says Regional District of Nanaimo

Anti-francophone graffiti condemned at Vancouver Island school

Spray-painted expletives were found at Ecole au-cœur-de-l’île

Fundraiser created for popular Vancouver Island farm market overrun with water

GoFundMe campaign set up for Russell Farms Market following flood

Hundreds stranded at ski hill in Fraser Valley after heavy rain, landslide

Sasquatch Mountain Resort halts everything until road crews can assess extent of slide

Heavy storms wash away CN rail line, cause power outages across Fraser Valley

Cowichan Valley has declared a state of emergency

Hughes nets OT winner as red-hot Canucks beat Islanders 4-3

Vancouver retains lead atop Pacific Division

QUIZ: How well do you know the Royals?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 20 questions

Flooding closes Highway 1, Cowichan Valley declares state of emergency

Homes evacuated overnight, residents put up

Most Read