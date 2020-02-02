Lambrick Park Secondary students earn $1,000 Lions Club scholarships

Lion Bob Nicholson (left to right) stands with 2019 scholarship recipients, Erica Dong and Mina Guan and Lions scholarship chair, Phil Crowson. (Doris Nicholson/Gordon Head Lions Club)

The Gordon Head Lions Club is helping two more star students pursue higher education.

Erica Dong and Mina Guan, students at Lambrick Park Secondary, were the Lyne England Memorial Scholarship recipients for 2019. Both received $1000 from the local Lions Club.

READ ALSO: James Bay wolf released into wild of western Vancouver Island

Each year, the scholarship – named for the late Lyne England, a longtime Lion and co-founder of the scholarship program – is awarded to two students that demonstrate academic excellence and dedication to community involvement.

The selection committee is made up of three Lions Club members and a group of teachers from Lambrick Park Secondary. Every year, the committee chooses the two students who are most deserving of the funds. To date, the scholarship donations have reached a total of $30,000.

Both 2019 scholarship winners are currently enrolled in first-year classes at their respective universities. The young women noted that the funds from the Lions Club helped them be able to pursue their programs of choice without worrying about the cost.

Guan, studying Linguistics at the University of Victoria, emphasized that the scholarship gave her the freedom to follow her passion.

READ ALSO: City of Victoria drafts revision of plastic bag ban bylaw

For Dong, the award “alleviated [the] financial barriers” associated with making the move to the lower mainland to study Health Sciences at Simon Fraser University.

Over the past 15 years, the Gordon Head Lions Club – comprised entirely of volunteers – has contributed to a number of projects in the Saanich community. For more information on the local Lions Club and its initiatives, visit the group’s website.

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com