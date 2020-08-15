Work is about three-quarters complete on the Jordie Lunn Bike Park in Langford. (Photo contributed)

Langford bike park rolling along to completion

New park a tribute to Jordie Lunn’s legacy

Work on a bike park in Langford named to honour the memory and legacy of a legendary freerider is wheeling along nicely, with potential completion in October.

“It’s about 75 per cent complete,” said Jon Watkin, a director with Wheelhouse Cycling Society, regarding the project on Irwin Road in Langford. The society will operate the park on behalf of the City of Langford.

Watkin said the city approached the society last year when they were negotiating land access for their annual mountain bike festival.

“Land access has always been year to year. At the end of the day, Stew Young is a sports tourism advocate and wanted (the City of Langford to be involved) in building something like that.”

A clubhouse, washrooms, showers and a bike wash are also included in the project’s original $1.4-million budget.

Langford is covering the major costs, with Wheelhouse raising about $300,000 to make it a self-sustaining operation. When completed, the park will support a wide range of cycling infrastructure within its three sections of dirt jump lines that range from beginner to expert. It will also be home to an international level pump track designed and built by Velosolutions. Paving that portion of the park began at the end of July.

READ MORE: Jordie Lunn, world-renowned mountain biker from Parksville, dies in accident

“It’s fitting to name the park after Jordie,” Watkin said. “He made significant contributions and (added) notoriety to the local mountain biking scene. We approached his family about naming the park after him and they were fully on board.”

Lunn was killed as the result of a crash in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in late 2019. He shared his passion for the sport with kids through his coaching, and was actively involved in creating bike parks and coaching camps and clinics. Part of the funding for the park comes from the Jordie Lunn Memorial Fund.

There’s a strong connection to the new park with Stevie Smith, a legendary downhill mountain bike rider who won the overall Union Cycliste Internationale World Cup in 2013. Smith died in a motorcycle crash near his home in Nanaimo in 2016.

“Jordie helped build the Stevie Smith Bike Park in Nanaimo,” Watkin explained. They were best friends.”

ALSO READ: Vancouver Island mountain biker nearly freefalls down tree trunk bike ramp

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgasette.com

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Langford

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Greater Victoria police officers try bhangra dancing with social media star

Just Posted

Rare white orca spotted hunting off shores of Alaska for first time

Tl’uk seems healthy and strong, says researcher

Mental health challenges add to youth stress load

Part 2 in a Black Press series on Youth Homelessness

Langford bike park rolling along to completion

New park a tribute to Jordie Lunn’s legacy

Oak Bay council places 60-day protection order on Island Road house

Developer pulled heritage agreement over ‘exorbitant’ $417,000 fees

Saanich council to dig into long-awaited garden suite study

Detached suites keep families close, provide financial flexibility, mayor says

VIDEO: Greater Victoria police officers try bhangra dancing with social media star

Gurdeep Pandher leads bhangra lesson on front lawn of the BC Legislature building

Captain Horvat’s OT marker lifts Canucks to 4-3 win over Blues

Vancouver takes 2-0 lead in best-of-7 NHL playoff series with St. Louis

629 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19; more than 2,000 self-isolating

84 new cases, no additional deaths

Widow of slain Red Deer doctor thanks community for support ahead of vigil

Fellow doctors, members of the public will gather for a physically-distanced vigil in central Alberta

Taking dog feces and a jackhammer to neighbourhood dispute costs B.C. man $16,000

‘Pellegrin’s actions were motivated by malice …a vindictive, pointless, dangerous and unlawful act’

Racist stickers at Keremeos pub leaves group uneasy and angry

The ‘OK’ hand gesture is a known hate-symbol

VIDEO: World responds to B.C. girl after pandemic cancels birthday party

Dozens of cards and numerous packages were delivered to six-year-old Charlie Manning

Expected fall peak of COVID-19 in Canada could overwhelm health systems: Tam

National modelling projections released Friday show an expected peak in cases this fall

Hundreds of sea lions to be killed on Columbia River in effort to save endangered fish

Nearly 22,000 comments received during public review were opposed, fewer than 200 were for

Most Read