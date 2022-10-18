Gordon United Church, at 935 Goldstream Ave., has cancelled a concert due to a COVID outbreak among the congregation. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Langford concert cancelled due to COVID outbreak

West Shore Community Concert Band’s Oct. 22 performance cancelled

Gordon United Church in Langford has had to cancel a concert planned for Saturday due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the congregation.

The West Shore Community Concert Band was set to play at the church from 7 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 22.

COVID-19 restrictions have now largely been lifted in all aspects of society, including for international travellers, although the church still requires people to wear masks at services.

COVID-19 case rates have shown signs of spiking as fall settles in. Speaking with the Canadian Press, Dr. Theresa Tam said the Public Health Agency of Canada is keeping a careful eye on the evolution of Omicron variants, which are the most common subvariants in the country.

