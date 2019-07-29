Langford family weighs contracts after 6-year-old’s success at talent events

Mom says Zairah is in high demand after a talent event in L.A.

Langford girl Zairah Tangonan, 6, was the second runner-up in the TV commercial category at the International Presentation of Performers talent event in L.A. this month. (Carolyn Madrid/Submitted)

A Langford family is fielding contract offers from modelling and acting agencies after their daughter’s success at talent events this summer.

Zairah Tangonan, 6, represented B.C. at the National Canadian Pageant in Toronto earlier this month where she won the 2019 National Canadian Tiny title. Tangonan won the title for girls ages 4 to 6 with her rhythmic gymnastics and a red evening gown that her aunt and Filipino pageant queen Faye Tangonan helped her pick out for the occasion.

From there, Zairah went to the International Presentation of Performers (iPOP) talent event in Los Angeles. iPOP wrapped on July 14 with her winning a second runner-up medal in the TV commercial category.

According to Zairah’s mother Carolyn Madrid, she had just 30 seconds to impress the judges by performing a commercial skit of her choice. Madrid said her daughter chose to advertise Oreos, affirming her love for the sandwich cookies before realizing her cookie jar was empty and acting out her disappointment.

“She’s getting many callbacks from the talent agencies that attended,” Madrid said. “Now we’re picking which one to go with because they really want to work with her.”

She said her family is unsure what will happen if they choose to sign one of the contracts.

“We didn’t really think it was going to go this far,” she said.

Either way, she said, Zairah will continue into Grade 1 at Happy Valley Elementary this fall, and wants other kids to “get out there and share” their talents too.



