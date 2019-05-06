Langford Fire dealt with seven fires in the last ten days

Langford Fire Rescue is advising residents to take precautions as the region heads into a dry period.
In the past 10 days, city crews have had to deal with seven fires.
“We are starting to dry out. We’re heading into a long dry stretch here, so we need people to be super careful to not have any preventable fires,” said Lance Caven, the city’s assistant chief fire prevention officer.
Fire crews dealt with three fires caused by discarded cigarette butts in the city over a period of two days, Langford Rescue posted on their Facebook.
“Gardens are for flowers not butts,” the post on May 2 reads.
On Sunday, Langford Fire dealt with a 20-foot by 20-foot fire in a forested area behind Belmont Secondary, between Langford Lake Road and Alouette Drive. This fire is still under an active investigation but was a human-caused fire and was completely preventable, Caven said.
“We are about to head into a dry stretch of weather so we need people to be very careful and diligent when having fires and disposing of there smoking materials,” he advised.
swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com