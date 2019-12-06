Langford Fire Department seeks fresh batch of volunteer firefighters for 2020

Open house takes place at Langford Station 1 on Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon

Langford Fire Dept. is looking for a fresh batch of volunteer firefighters for 2020. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Can you handle the heat? Langford Fire Department is looking for a fresh batch of volunteer firefighters for 2020.

“We don’t want people applying on a whim,” Deputy Fire Chief Scott Davidson said. “It’s a huge commitment. In my mind, the level of importance is your family, job, then firefighting. If anything else comes before that, they might not be the best fit. This is a second job.”

Davidson said they’re looking to hit 65 firefighters by 2022 in order to fully equip the three stations throughout Langford.

During the first year, volunteers can expect to spend nearly 150 hours on training alone.

Though Davidson wouldn’t confirm how many staff they currently have, he pointed out that he’s more concerned with having quality over quantity of firefighters.

All applicants must be older than 19, live in Langford, have a valid Class 5 B.C. driver’s licence, graduated from high school and pass a criminal record check.

Also, volunteers should be available for a minimum of three 12-hour overnight or weekend shifts every month. They’ll be given a stipend for their shifts.

Interested applicants are invited to an open house and information session at Station 1, 2625 Peatt Rd., on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Residents can apply for a volunteer position at apps.cityoflangford.ca/firerecruiting.

For more information, contact Davidson at sdavidson@cityoflangford.ca or call 250-391-3423.

