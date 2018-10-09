Langford Fire Rescue opens its doors

Fire truck rides highlight activities

Here’s a surefire event the family will enjoy that shines a light on the work and services firefighters provide within the community.

Langford Fire Rescue hosts its annual Open House on Sunday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Langford Fire Station 1 at 2625 Peatt Rd. The event includes fire truck rides, equipment displays, a climbing wall, fire hose spraying, fire extinguisher demonstrations and a Tom Thumb Safety Village for the kids to enjoy. There will also be volunteers from Emergency Support Services and car seat technicians on hand with helpful information for parents as well. A pancake breakfast and hot dog lunch will be provided for free by the Langford Fire Department’s Women’s Auxiliary.

The open house is a great way for the public to come and see what firefighters do each and every day, said Lance Caven, Assistant Fire Chief of Fire Prevention. “We also use this event as a way to say thank you to the public for all of their support in what we do.”

Langford Fire Rescue will be hosting a flu shot clinic for the first time during the open house. “Anyone who wants to get their shot can do so,” Caven added


