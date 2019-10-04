Vikram Seth tries to put out some fires at Langford Fire Rescue’s open house last year. (Black Press Media file photo)

Langford Fire Rescue promises fun for all at annual open house

Fire truck rides, pancake breakfast highlight Oct. 6 event

Langford Fire Rescue invites the community in on Oct. 6 for the annual open house event.

There will be fire truck rides, a pancake breakfast, live demonstrations and a hot dog lunch, not to mention fun for the whole family.

Assistant Chief Fire Prevention Officer Lance Caven has been organizing the event for close to 20 years and said it’s an opportunity for the community to see what Langford Fire Rescue does.

READ ALSO: Langford Fire Rescue’s open house a success

“A lot of times people drive by but don’t really see what we do and unfortunately most of the time the interactions with the fire department are when something bad is happening,” Caven said. “This is an opportunity for them to come and see the equipment that really belongs to them, see what we have and learn a bit as well.”

The open house has many interactive elements for kids to enjoy so they can have some hands-on fun and try new things as well.

The Langford Fire Rescue annual open house takes place on Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Station 1, 2625 Peatt Rd.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Tour de Rock cracks 1,000-kilometre mark on way to Sidney
Next story
Oak Bay wildlife society showcases shortlist of photography contest winners

Just Posted

RCMP seek suspect after woman sexually assaulted in Sooke

Sept. 29 attack took place in the SunRiver area

Protesters to block Johnson Street bridge during Monday night rush-hour

Organizers demand action in face of the climate crisis

Howard the Gnome ushers in Pumpkin Fest from his new home in Saanich

Howard stands tall in the fields at Galey Farms this October

VicPD seeks help locating high-risk missing man, believed to be heading to Salt Spring

Jericho Labonte was seen on Sept. 30 in Oaklands neighbourhood

Ex-corporal released from custody after being sentenced for sexual assault, voyeurism charges

Colin McGregor has appealed a military judge’s decision

Getting personal: Day 23 of federal campaign heats up

As Oct. 21 – election day – inches closer, here’s a look at what happened this week

Feds fight ruling on compensation for failures in First Nations child services

‘This is beyond unacceptable,’ said National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Perry Bellegarde said

Mother bear found dead from gunshot wounds near Keremeos vineyard

B.C. Wildlife Federation offers up to $2,000 reward for info leading to a conviction

Campbell River mom enters B.C.-themed design into Vans shoe contest

Cape Mudge Lighthouse, Big Rock and Quadra ferry all featured

VIDEO: Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

Canadian Mint presses unique coin designed by Island artist

Kwakwaka’wakw artist Andy Everson previously designed coins, but never one in such a unique shape.

Canucks fans will get two chances at a $1M 50/50 jackpot this season

Oct. 9, Dec. 10 and Feb. 22 promised to be big wins for those who buy tickets

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the Global Climate Strike will spur governments to action on climate change?

They came from all walks of life and all age groups, flooding… Continue reading

Most Read