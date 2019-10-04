Langford Fire Rescue promises fun for all at annual open house

Vikram Seth tries to put out some fires at Langford Fire Rescue’s open house last year. (Black Press Media file photo)

Langford Fire Rescue invites the community in on Oct. 6 for the annual open house event.

There will be fire truck rides, a pancake breakfast, live demonstrations and a hot dog lunch, not to mention fun for the whole family.

Assistant Chief Fire Prevention Officer Lance Caven has been organizing the event for close to 20 years and said it’s an opportunity for the community to see what Langford Fire Rescue does.

“A lot of times people drive by but don’t really see what we do and unfortunately most of the time the interactions with the fire department are when something bad is happening,” Caven said. “This is an opportunity for them to come and see the equipment that really belongs to them, see what we have and learn a bit as well.”

The open house has many interactive elements for kids to enjoy so they can have some hands-on fun and try new things as well.

The Langford Fire Rescue annual open house takes place on Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Station 1, 2625 Peatt Rd.

