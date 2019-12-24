Santa, accompanied by Langford Fire Rescue, will take on three different routes on Christmas Even to visit community members and collect donations for the Goldstream Food Bank. (Facebook/Langford Fire Rescue)

Langford Fire Rescue’s annual Santa run goes Christmas Eve

Santa begins making the rounds in Langford at 5:30 p.m.

Langford residents should keep their eyes peeled and ears open on Christmas Eve to catch a glimpse of Santa himself walking down the street.

Langford Fire Rescue’s annual Santa run will take place on Dec. 24 with Santa and firefighters heading out from all three fire halls at 5:30 p.m.

READ ALSO: Santa, West Shore firefighters team up to fill the sleigh for the food bank

Santa will be out and about for close to three hours on each route to meet Langford residents and their children and collect non-perishable food and cash donations for the Goldstream Food Bank.

Sirens will sound as Santa approaches so residents know when to head outside and meet him.

Maps of each of the runs are also available on Langford Fire Rescue’s Facebook page.

