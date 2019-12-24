Langford Fire Rescue’s annual Santa run goes Christmas Eve

Langford residents should keep their eyes peeled and ears open on Christmas Eve to catch a glimpse of Santa himself walking down the street.
Langford Fire Rescue’s annual Santa run will take place on Dec. 24 with Santa and firefighters heading out from all three fire halls at 5:30 p.m.
Santa will be out and about for close to three hours on each route to meet Langford residents and their children and collect non-perishable food and cash donations for the Goldstream Food Bank.
Sirens will sound as Santa approaches so residents know when to head outside and meet him.
Maps of each of the runs are also available on Langford Fire Rescue’s Facebook page.