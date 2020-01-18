Langford Legion gives the gift of tech to elementary school

Students at Savory Elementary received a late Christmas present from the Langford Legion.
Recently, the Legion recently donated $2,680 to the Langford school, to go towards four Chromebooks and two iPad minis.
“It’s amazing how generous they [the Legion] are to help our hardworking PAC with this support,” said principal Kerry Arnot. “We’re trying to build up two class sets of 15 [Chromebooks] each so students can share with each other, and this is a great start.”
Currently, Savory has 19 Chromebooks and 14 iPads at their school.
The Chromebooks are used for Google Apps for Education to share, edit, research, and write documents. The iPad minis are used for iBooks, iMovies, taking photos for enhanced learning, and using manipulatives for math.
“We’re glad to help out the youth of our future,” said Norm Scott, president of the Langford Legion.
The last donation the Legion gave was towards the purchase of an electronic whiteboard. Any PACs from West Shore schools are invited to apply for a community grant from the Legion.
Interested applicants can contact Scott for more details at 250-478-1828.
aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter