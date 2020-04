*Sponsored content

Langford Mayor Stew Young issues an Easter greeting to residents with a thanks to residents for their ongoing diligence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know this is difficult times and it’s tough to say the word happy in a lot of cases, but let’s be grateful for all the hard work that our frontline workers are doing what our community is doing and the residents of Langford,” Young said. “Go outside enjoy the weather… go for a walk, just social distance.”