Langford realtors collecting winter coats for kids

A Langford business is looking to the community to help keep kids warm this winter.

JKS Realty is collecting winter coat donations for children – from toddlers to teens – for the Victoria Coats for Kids Association.

“I have three daughters and four grandkids. So right away, I was like, ‘I can’t imagine being cold in the winter’ – and especially with everybody short on money right now … So if we can help out at all, it’s a good feeling to be involved in the community,” said Charity Nash, business development manager at JKS Realty.

Nash said there’s been a great response from the community already and hoped more donations would come in now that colder weather is starting to set in.

Coats can be dropped off at JKS Realty’s Langford office, 107-847 Goldstream Ave., at their Shawnigan Lake office, 104-1760 Shawnigan Lake-Mill Bay Rd., or can be picked up by Nash by calling 250-391-8484.

Coats for Kids also collects coats, scarves, gloves and toques all winter, until the middle of March.

