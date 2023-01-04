Langford tops Tim Hortons list for ordering this strong coffee

Tim Hortons says the city ordered the most Americanos per capita of any Canadian city in 2022

The Tim Hortons on Goldstream Avenue has long lines in the morning. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

When it comes to their morning Timmies, Langford residents like it strong.

Tim Hortons says the city ordered the most Americanos per capita of any Canadian city in 2022, according to the company’s numbers from the previous year (specific figures were not released).

Another British Columbia city topped the list for tea lattes, with Prince George residents ordering the most of those per capita of any Canadian city.

Elsewhere in Canada, Port Hope, Ont. had a penchant for farmer’s wraps, Cape Breton, N.S. thirsted for steeped teas while their Atlantic neighbours in Charlottetown, P.E.I. preferred iced coffees.

Langford shares its love of stronger coffee with Windsor, Ont., where the most espresso shots were sold, while the most lattes were sold in Dorval, Que.

