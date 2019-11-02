Clockwise from top left, six of the 10 ArtsAlive sculptures on display around Oak Bay for 2019, Ebb and Flow (Russell Pap), Me and My Quiet Thoughts (Wan-Li Lin and Roger Chen), Jelly (Nathan Smith), Reflect and Connect (William Frymire), Portal (Heather Passmore), Where We Come Together (Jim Unger). (District of Oak Bay Photos)

Last call for ArtsAlive 2020 submission proposals

ArtsAlive aims for 13 sculptures across Oak Bay next year

It’s the last call for artist submissions to be part of Oak Bay’s ArtsAlive outdoor exhibition in 2020.

The final deadline is 9 a.m. on Nov. 12. A jury will announce the 10 finalists. ArtsAlive started in 2016 and is now preparing for its fifth anniversary in 2020.

READ MORE: Tide rolls back out on Sea Lore’s Oak Bay location

The ArtsAlive jury hope to have 13 sculptures in next year’s outdoor exhibition, assuming sponsorship comes through.

Last week the 2019 winner was announced, Daniel Cline’s Harmony Humpbacks, as voted by the Oak Bay and visiting public. The municipality will consider buying Cline’s sculpture. The current sculptures will remain on exhibit around Oak Bay until April 2020, and will then be replaced with the new ones.

Artists whose submissions are selected will be provided with an honorarium of $1,000 and a travel/delivery budget at the start and end of the program of up to $500.

Next year’s ArtsAlive theme is “Together.”

“When we are together, something new emerges. It could be a sense of community and empathy, shared purpose, strength, synchronicity or even interesting entanglements,” reads the submission guidelines.

Successful applicants will be notified by Dec. 23.

READ MORE: Marble humpback sculpture voted Oak Bay’s 2019 ArtsAlive people’s choice award

For more information visit the parks and recreation page of the Oakbay.ca website.

Artwork valued over $18,000 will be considered for exhibition and sale only. A commission of 10 per cent of the sale of any sculpture will go to ArtsAlive to be used for the development of the program. Any questions can be directed to Karen Manders, Arts and Culture Programmer at kmanders@oakbay.ca or 250-370-7908.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

