Last call for raffle ticket to win $6,900 necklace with 163 diamonds

Oak Bay contest funds patient care for people and families dealing with cancer

This is the final week to purchase a raffle ticket for a diamond necklaced valued at $6,900.

The necklace debuted at InspireHealth’s recent gala, its annual fundraiser. InspireHealth is a not-for-profit agency that provides supportive care for people with cancer and their families beyond cancer. Its programs are free, and proceeds from the necklace will go towards funding those programs.

Their services include exercise therapy, stress management, art therapy, nutrition and cooking classes, yoga, and individualized counselling services.

READ MORE: InspireHealth leads community in fundraising walk

As for the necklace itself, it is an 18K white gold circle pendant necklace with 163 diamonds.

“The donation from Barclays is a unique opportunity to maximize dollars raised from the donation,” said Rachel Mark, clinical director with InspireHealth. “All of the dollars raised go directly into the money goes into the programs, for patients and families.”

It’s the agency’s first time raffling off the necklace which Barclay’s Jewellers graciously donated.

Tickets are capped at 150 with about 20 available until they are sold out or until the moment of the draw, which is 10 a.m. Thursday morning (Oct. 24).

Tickets are for $50, or three for $125. Must be 19.

READ MORE: Nearly 30,000 people in B.C. will get a cancer diagnosis this year

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter