Last chance for leaf collection in Saanich approaching

A small crew will be collecting the last leaves over the next two weeks

The District of Saanich fall leaf collection process begins the week of November 4. (District of Saanich/Twitter)

Fall leaf collection in Saanich is nearly over, with a small crew heading out over the next two weeks to collect the remaining leaves.

Saanich advises residents to email greenergarbage@saanich.ca if they have followed the leaf collection guidelines but still haven’t had their leaf piles collected by Jan. 3, 2020.

Guidelines on Saanich’s Leaf Collection Program webpage state public works only collects leaves. Piles need to be clear of catch basins, sidewalks, bike lanes, roadways, and must not be placed in ditches so collectors have unobstructed access. Tree needles, grass clippings, prunings, and garden waste are not accepted in this program.

Large loads of leaves can be taken to the Saanich Public Works Yard at 1040 McKenzie Ave. To check the collection schedule for a specific address, visit Saanich’s collection schedules webpage or download the GreenerGarbage app for smartphones.

