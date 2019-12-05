Latke Mania returns to Jewish Community Centre of Victoria

Latke Mania is on at the Jewish Community Centre From Dec. 3 to Dec. 20. (Pixabay)

The season for delicious, homemade potato pancakes has returned.

The Jewish Community Centre of Victoria’s (JCCV) annual Latke Mania kicked off Dec. 3 and runs until Dec. 20, with traditional Chanukah potato latkes served with apple sauce and sour cream available at the JCCV Lox, Stock & Bagel Deli.

Three large potato latkes cost $12.

Visitors can eat the deli (3636 Shelbourne St.) or do take out. The restaurant is open 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., from Tuesday to Friday every week. Latkes can be pre-ordered by calling 250-477-7185. Parties of five or greater are also recommended to call ahead.

The JCCV also encourages the public to stop into the gift store for some Chanukah shopping for traditional candles, dreidels, cards, kids games, books and more.

With files from Travis Paterson.