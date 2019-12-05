Latke Mania is on at the Jewish Community Centre From Dec. 3 to Dec. 20. (Pixabay)

Latke Mania returns to Jewish Community Centre of Victoria

Traditional latkes available at local deli until Dec. 20

The season for delicious, homemade potato pancakes has returned.

The Jewish Community Centre of Victoria’s (JCCV) annual Latke Mania kicked off Dec. 3 and runs until Dec. 20, with traditional Chanukah potato latkes served with apple sauce and sour cream available at the JCCV Lox, Stock & Bagel Deli.

Three large potato latkes cost $12.

READ ALSO: Victoria volunteers serve up latke lunch at Our Place

Visitors can eat the deli (3636 Shelbourne St.) or do take out. The restaurant is open 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., from Tuesday to Friday every week. Latkes can be pre-ordered by calling 250-477-7185. Parties of five or greater are also recommended to call ahead.

The JCCV also encourages the public to stop into the gift store for some Chanukah shopping for traditional candles, dreidels, cards, kids games, books and more.

With files from Travis Paterson.

READ ALSO: Saanich vigil sends a message against anti-Semitism


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Oak Bay Police welcome former Langford firefighter as newest officer

Just Posted

Latke Mania returns to Jewish Community Centre of Victoria

Traditional latkes available at local deli until Dec. 20

$1,500 bursary created in memory of late Duncan musician returns for second year

Young Vancouver Island musicians in financial need can apply by Dec. 15

Greater Victoria residents recognized for International Volunteer Day

Thousands of people volunteer throughout the community every year

New survey finds 4.7 million women over 15 were victims of sexual assault in Canada

Some 1.2 million men (eight per cent) report having been sexually assaulted since age 15

More than a million square feet of rental units proposed for downtown Victoria development

The Harris Green development is proposed to take over two large lots on Yates Street

VIDEO: A new multi-use building development leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

A selection of stories for Dec. 5

POLL: Will you be donating to charities over the holiday season?

Many here in Victoria joined others around the world to take part… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

BC firefighters to help battle Australian bushfires

Canada sent 22 people, including 7 from B.C.

B.C. NDP touts the end of MSP premiums

Horgan, James held news conference to reiterate that people will get their last bill this month

Oscar Hickes: Longest running hockey tournament on Vancouver Island cancelled

Patrick Murray, one of the organizers for the tournament, broke the sad news on social media.

Illicit drug deaths down, but B.C. coroner says thousands still overdose

Chief coroner Life Lapointe says province’s drug supply remains unpredictable

Trustees ask for more help after tearful meeting on B.C. school’s ‘toxic’ stench

Enforcement has ‘no teeth,’ school trustee says, while kids become sick

One of B.C’s last surviving strip clubs baring all again for Christmas charity

25th annual event is Sunday and raises money for the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society.

Most Read