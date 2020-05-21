A parade of staff take to the streets May 22 starting at the tribal school parking lot and heading for all four Wsanec communities on the Saanich Peninsula. (Google Maps)

Lau’welnew Tribal School staff take to the streets to greet students across the Peninsula

Parade tours Tsartlip, Pauquachin, Tseycum and Tsawout Friday, May 22

Lau’welnew Tribal School staff take a tour of Wsanic communities across the Saanich Peninsula Friday to greet students.

Si,oltenot Madeline Bartleman organized for the tribal school and Wsanec Leadership Secondary school staff parade to visit each community – Tsartlip, Pauquachin, Tseycum and Tsawout. An officer from Sidney/North Saanich RCMP will lead the parade.

School staff parades are a new normal after schools closed this spring to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The plan is to leave the school at 7449 West Saanich Rd. and head toward Stelly’s Cross Road then along Tsartlip Drive and back to West Saanich Road.

Then the parade takes a left and heads for Pauquachin, continuing on towards Tseycum.

The plan is to drive down Totem Lane at Tseycum to turn around at the band office before heading back for West Saanich Road and south to McTavish Road.

Taking McTavish to Lochside Drive all the way to Mt. Newton Cross Road the parade will head for the Tsawout community following Tsawout Road to SÁSU (Beach) Road and then back out Mt. Newton.

Organizers hope to hit specific communities around certain times – Tsartlip at 12:30 p.m., Pauquachin for 1:10 p.m., Tseycum at 1:20 p.m. and Tsawout around 1:40 p.m. Staff will disperse there and head home.

READ ALSO: Grade 4 students lobby to return Peninsula park to its Indigenous name

READ ALSO: Attendance matters for Saanich Peninsula students


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
